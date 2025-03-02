Meghan Markle Drops the Bombshell and Sets Date for Her Return: Harry Already Knew

Meghan Markle returns to television with a completely renewed image. The Duchess of Sussex leaves behind her more political side and now presents herself as an expert in cooking and gardening. Her new series, With Love, Meghan, opts for a relaxed and family-oriented approach, moving away from the controversial tone that characterized her after her departure from the British Royal Family.

The show, which will premiere on Netflix next Tuesday, will feature Meghan Markle in her everyday life in California. She will appear cultivating her own garden, cooking homemade recipes and learning beekeeping. This project comes two years after the documentary Harry & Meghan, in which the couple exposed their differences with the British monarchy.

A Strategy to Rebuild Her Image: From Rebel Duchess to Tradwife

Meghan Markle's change has caught the attention of experts. Pauline MacLaran, a professor at Royal Holloway University in London, believes this new approach brings her closer to the tradwife movement, which advocates a return to traditional home values.

Since leaving the monarchy, the Duchess of Sussex has been a controversial figure. Her activism on issues such as racism and climate change caused divided opinions. Now, with her new series and the relaunch of her brand As Ever, she aims to distance herself from that image and connect with a different type of audience.

Meghan has made it clear that she wants to focus on lifestyle and products related to cooking and decoration. Her new brand, which replaces American Riviera Orchard, will offer jams and home utensils.

A Calculated Change to Connect with Her Audience

According to Finola Kerrigan, a marketing professor at Birmingham Business School, this change is not accidental. Meghan is trying to "adapt to a changing world" and present herself in a more accessible way. In her return to Instagram, Meghan explained that her new facet is an evolution of her former blog The Tig, which she closed when she married Prince Harry.

"If you've been following me since 2014 with Tig, you know I've always loved cooking, DIY, and gardening," she says in her promotional video. Despite this attempt at reinvention, Meghan Markle continues to generate debate. The British press has questioned her change of direction, and some accuse her of opportunism.

According to MacLaran, "so far, her attempts to consolidate her image outside the monarchy haven't worked." With With Love, Meghan, the Duchess seeks a new opportunity to win over the public. Only time will tell if this change will help her improve her image or if it will be seen as another failed attempt to reinvent herself.