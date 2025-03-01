Meghan Markle Can't Catch a Break: Serious Accusations Toward Harry's Wife

Meghan Markle's new show, With Love, Meghan, hasn't premiered yet and is already shrouded in controversy. Its trailer has caused a wave of comments on social media, where many users claim that the production bears a strong resemblance to Cooking With Love, Pamela Anderson's show.

Similarities Between Both Productions Have Sparked Criticism on Social Media

Meghan's show will premiere on March 4 on Netflix after a delay in its release due to the fires in Los Angeles. In the preview, the Duchess of Sussex is shown at a California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening, and event organization tips.

| Netflix

However, comparisons with Pamela Anderson's show, which was announced in February 2023, have quickly emerged. The proximity between both productions and the similarities in their presentation have led many to accuse Meghan Markle of lacking originality.

Common Details That Have Raised Suspicions

Viewers have pointed out that both the aesthetics and the structure of Meghan Markle's trailer are too reminiscent of Pamela Anderson's. In both, the protagonists appear strolling through a garden, picking fresh produce, cooking with chefs, and sharing moments with family and friends. The phrases they use have also caught attention.

While Pamela says "I've always wanted to take things to another level," Meghan comments "I've always liked to take something common and elevate it." Additionally, both shows highlight the idea of learning from experts. Anderson mentions that "I'm like a sponge, absorbing everything," while Markle expresses "I'm learning," in a scene where she practices beekeeping, a hobby she shares with Kate Middleton.

Another detail that has sparked criticism is the title of both productions. Both With Love, Meghan and Cooking With Love include the phrase 'With Love,' which has led some to accuse the Duchess of even copying the show's concept.

It's Not the First Time Meghan Markle Has Been Accused of Lacking Originality

This is not the first time Meghan Markle faces plagiarism accusations. After the trailer's release, several users noticed that one of her recipes, 'Ladybug Caprese Bruschetta,' had already appeared in magazines and cooking blogs. Others pointed out that Meghan's show bears a strong resemblance to Emma’s Kitchen, the cooking show of the Marchioness of Bath, Emma Weymouth.

| Netflix

The criticism hasn't only fallen on Meghan Markle but also on Netflix. Some viewers have questioned how the streaming platform didn't detect the similarities between both projects. "Markle's show is an exact copy of Pamela Anderson's show, watch the trailer!" wrote a user on social media.

Despite the controversy, the Duchess's defenders argue that the similarities may be due to the proximity in production dates and that there is no intention of imitation. However, with the premiere of With Love, Meghan just around the corner, the comparisons will continue to be a topic of discussion.