Meghan Markle Disobeys King Charles Iii and Won't Fulfill His Last Wish

The relationship between Meghan Markle and the British Royal Family has reached a critical point. Amid King Charles III's serious illness, one of his last wishes has sparked controversy. The monarch reportedly expressed his desire to spend time with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, but Meghan is said to have denied this request, according to El Nacional.

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to leave the Royal Family in 2020, the duchess's stance has been clear. Meghan Markle wants to protect her children from what she considers a toxic environment full of family disputes. For this reason, she is said to have restricted any contact with members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III.

King Charles III's Last Wish and Meghan Markle's Firm Response

The cancer afflicting King Charles III has caused his health to deteriorate rapidly, reopening old family wounds. Privately, the monarch reportedly expressed his desire to see his grandchildren before his condition worsens. However, the Duchess of Sussex is said to have rejected this request, maintaining her firm stance of keeping the children away from the British Royal Family.

This rejection has caused significant controversy, as many consider denying a sick grandfather the opportunity to see his grandchildren a cruel decision. The situation only seems to worsen the relationship between the Sussexes and the English Crown. Even some voices close to Prince Harry have questioned Meghan's stance.

Marriage Crisis for the Sussexes?

Meghan Markle's refusal has also fueled rumors of a marital crisis between her and Prince Harry. It is said that Harry finds himself at a crossroads between respecting his wife's decision and fulfilling his father's last wish. Additionally, the Sussexes' difficult financial situation has added pressure to their relationship.

The luxurious life in California is difficult to maintain, especially since they do not have the support of the Royal House. These issues have created an even more tense atmosphere within their marriage. For Meghan Markle, protecting her children means keeping them away from the Royal Family, even if it means rejecting King Charles III's last wish.

The strong and constant rejection from the English Crown toward her and Harry, along with all the criticism it has brought, has caused enormous displeasure and strain on the Sussexes. The possibility of reconciliation seems increasingly distant. With time running out for King Charles III, the distance between the Sussexes and the British monarchy could be definitive.