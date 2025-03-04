Have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Separated? Finally, the Whole Truth!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remain the center of attention in the United Kingdom, despite living in the United States since 2020. Although they tried to escape public scrutiny, rumors about their marriage persist. In recent months, British media have pointed out signs of crisis in their relationship, putting everyone on alert.

Rumors About Problems in the Marriage

The relationship between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been under the spotlight since their first day together. Although they have tried to keep their private life secret, they haven't managed to escape speculation. English media have echoed: "Although life hasn't been boring for the two, maybe boredom would be better than the chaos they're subjected to now."

| Sussex.com

The situation isn't improving, especially now that they're about to premiere their series on Netflix. "Life doesn't seem to be getting easier for the couple. There are warning signs in the marriage that are hard to ignore," they said in The List.

Opposing Views on the Future

One of the main causes of tension in the marriage would be the different views of the future that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have. It has been said that Harry wants to return to the United Kingdom with his children, so they can know their homeland, but Meghan doesn't share this. "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have different visions of the future," mentioned sources close to the couple.

Additionally, financial problems would be putting even more pressure on their relationship, according to a source close to the marriage: "They needed the money: the way they live and the pace at which they spend... They'll run out of cash sooner rather than later, and it's not like anyone's rushing to hire them," it stated. "As they've shown time and again, the only time they make money is when they've sold out their family and that cow has been milked," it added.

Harry's Isolation and Its Effects

Harry also seems to be suffering from loneliness in the United States. Separated from his family and without a close circle of friends, his emotional state could be affecting his relationship. "Any resentment Harry has toward his family may extend to his relationship with Meghan Markle," explained trusted sources.

| Instagram, @meghan

Added to this are the problems with Meghan Markle's family, which also seem to be influencing her well-being. "Meghan is estranged from most of her immediate family and was even sued for defamation by her half-sister, Samantha Markle," they pointed out. "She doesn't speak with her father either, only with her mother, the only family member who attended her wedding to the prince," they remarked.

Visible Tension in Public

Non-verbal language experts have also noticed the discomfort between Meghan and Harry at public events. In 2023, during a Beyoncé concert, Harry showed signs of discomfort, while Meghan seemed relaxed. "Harry was stiff as a board, with a look of great annoyance," the experts stated.

Additionally, about the events they attend together: "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to embarrass each other." In conclusion, the signs of crisis in their marriage are becoming increasingly clear. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very subject to external negativity, and every couple has a limit on what they can handle," they predict from The List.