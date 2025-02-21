Maximum Happiness for Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra After the Latest About Their Son Màrius

The Guardiola-Serra family has been synonymous with stability for years, but everything changed with the unexpected announcement of divorce between Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra. After three decades together and a life built around the coach's career, the couple has decided to separate.

The decision was reportedly motivated by Pep Guardiola's intention to extend his stay at Manchester City. A fact that Cristina Serra reportedly did not want to face. Meanwhile, the coach remains in England, his ex-wife and their youngest daughter have returned to Barcelona.

Additionally, Maria, the eldest daughter of the marriage, continues in the United Kingdom and Màrius, the middle son, has found his own path in Dubai. Whatever the case, it seems that the goal of the Guardiola-Serra clan is to look forward and focus on their respective projects.

| Europa Press

Maximum Happiness for Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra

Amidst this period of changes, the young man has given the family a reason to celebrate with his latest professional achievement. Màrius has opened his fourth shoe store in Dubai under the Newcop brand, adding another milestone to his growing empire in the sector.

With this new establishment, Pep Guardiola's son demonstrates that he has inherited his mother's business vision. As is well known by many, Cristina Serra has developed her career in the fashion world with her own boutiques.

Since he began his venture in commerce, Màrius has bet on a brand with its own identity and an innovative style. Newcop has grown with rapid and strategic expansion, with a presence in Madrid and Barcelona, as well as a sales point in France.

Now, with the opening in Dubai, the brand takes a step toward the international top-level market, a move that reinforces the young entrepreneur's ambition and determination. His commitment to exclusive designs and high-quality materials has made the brand a benchmark.

Additionally, it has consolidated among an audience seeking trendy footwear with a distinctive mark. Màrius's success is not only a personal achievement but has also served to reunite the family.

Despite his parents' separation, pride in his career has been a meeting point for everyone. At his young age, Màrius Guardiola has shown that talent is part of his DNA, and that his surname also resonates in the fashion world.