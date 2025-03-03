Maximum Happiness: No One Expected What They've Revealed About Elisabeth of Belgium

The Belgian monarchy continues to generate great interest both inside and outside the country. With King Philippe on the throne since 2013, all eyes are on his daughter, Princess Elisabeth, who will be the first woman to occupy the throne of Belgium.

The growing popularity of the princess indicates that Belgians see her as the key figure for the future of the crown. Journalist Wim Dehandschutter, one of the experts on the Belgian royal family, has analyzed this scenario in an interview with Vanitatis.

His new book, Behind the Palace Walls, includes details about the royal house and the role Elisabeth will play in the coming years. The big question is when her time to reign will come and how she is preparing for it.

| Instagram, @belgianroyalpalace

Elisabeth of Belgium, the Great Bet for the Future of the Monarchy

At 23 years old, Princess Elisabeth has already become a symbol of the renewal of the Belgian monarchy. Her image is widely accepted and her popularity has even surpassed that of Queen Mathilde.

Her charisma, intelligence and academic preparation make many see her as the guarantee of stability for the institution. According to Dehandschutter, 21st-century monarchy largely depends on the emotional connection that citizens feel with its members.

Elisabeth of Belgium has managed to spark that interest, as evidenced by the excitement caused by her eighteenth birthday. Her presence at events and closeness to the public have reinforced the image of a future modern queen ready to assume leadership.

| Instagram, @belgianroyalpalace

When Will Elisabeth of Belgium Ascend to the Throne?

Although Elisabeth of Belgium is seen as the great bet for the monarchy, her accession to the throne doesn't seem imminent. The journalist maintains that most Belgians believe she could become queen in 2030. However, he considers this scenario not entirely realistic.

King Philippe, barring unforeseen circumstances, could remain on the throne at least until 2040, which would allow his daughter to gain more experience. In the coming years, Elisabeth is expected to take on more official commitments and strengthen her presence both in Belgium and abroad.

The future of the Belgian monarchy seems to be in good hands with Princess Elisabeth, whose image continues to gain strength among citizens. Her preparation and charisma make her an ideal heir.