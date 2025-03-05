Maximum Happiness: They've Already Confirmed Everything About Alejandro Sanz and Candela Márquez

Alejandro Sanz and Candela Márquez have just confirmed how in love they are and how their relationship is more than consolidated. Since they made their debut as a couple on the red carpet a few months ago, they have demonstrated a special connection. On this occasion, Candela's birthday was the perfect setting from which they reaffirmed their love.

Candela turned 37 years old and celebrated in style with a party themed around Mexico. As the Valencian recounted, she feels very connected to that country, as it is where she debuted as an actress. Friends and numerous displays of love from an Alejandro completely devoted to his girl were not missing from the celebration.

| Europa Press

Alejandro Sanz and Candela Márquez Confirm Breaking News

The relationship between Alejandro Sanz and Candela Márquez has captured the attention of the media and their followers. Since their appearance at the Latin Grammy Person of the Year Gala, where they appeared happy and in sync, the couple has been in the spotlight. They have both shared significant moments on their social media, showing their love and complicity.

The breaking news about Alejandro and Candela relates to that love between the singer and the model. What they have confirmed is that their love story continues forward and that they are more in love than ever.

Recently, the couple has shared special moments, such as Candela's birthday, celebrated with a Mexican-themed party full of details that reflected their mutual affection. Alejandro Sanz was by her side at all times, showing with small gestures of affection what she means to him. The party included mariachis, cowboy hats, and decorations alluding to Mexican culture, which showed Candela's taste for this style.

This event was not just a birthday but also a public demonstration of the consolidation of their relationship. The couple appeared relaxed and happy, enjoying the moment with close friends and family. Every detail of the party reflected their complicity and how well they understand each other.

Alejandro Sanz and Candela Márquez Deny Crisis Rumors

A few days ago, some media suggested that Alejandro and Candela might be going through a crisis, which caused concern among their followers. However, although they denied the speculations on Valentine's Day, with this breaking news, they reaffirm that they are more united than ever.

As they advance in their relationship, both seem committed to building a common future. The way they support and celebrate their life together is a sign of how happy they are with each other.

The public life of Alejandro Sanz and Candela has always been a topic of interest. The Valencian actress has made it clear that the relationship with the singer is stable and sincere. Meanwhile, Sanz has demonstrated in several interviews how happy he feels with her, highlighting how special their connection is.

Although they try not to speak further about their romance, their public displays speak for themselves. Despite the age difference, with 18 years between them, their love seems to go beyond numbers. There is no doubt that the relationship is going through a happy and balanced moment.

Their love story has become one of the most talked-about in the celebrity press, generating endless comments and reactions. Their respective profiles are filled with moments together and firm declarations of love. This has made Alejandro and Candela's followers surrender to this beautiful and romantic life together.