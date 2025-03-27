Massimiliano Strappetti, Pope Francis's Guardian Angel: 'He Asked Us to…'

Pope Francis's health has been a cause for concern over the past few weeks. Recently, a severe bilateral pneumonia put his life at risk. In those critical moments, Massimiliano Strappetti, the Pontiff's personal nurse, played a decisive role.

The Gemelli Hospital was the setting for one of the most difficult nights for the Pontiff. The doctors faced an extreme situation that required an immediate decision. It was then that Massimiliano Strappetti intervened, a person who has Pope Francis's utmost trust.

Massimiliano Strappetti, Pope Francis's Nurse, Made an Important Decision

Pope Francis suffered a bronchospasm that severely complicated his health condition. On the night of February 28, his situation worsened to the point where the medical team considered two options. Sergio Alfieri, chief surgeon at Gemelli Hospital, explained the severity: "We had to choose between stopping and letting him go, or trying with all possible medications."

The person who made the final decision was Massimiliano Strappetti, Pope Francis's personal nurse. Knowing the Pontiff's will, he chose to fight to the end. "Try everything, don't give up," were his words at that crucial moment.

Thanks to his determination, the doctors applied all available treatments. Although the crisis was overcome, Pope Francis's health remained delicate. Days later, a new episode once again put his life in danger; during a meal, he suffered a choking incident that could have been fatal. The quick intervention of the medical team prevented a tragedy.

A Nurse Who Goes Beyond His Duty

Massimiliano Strappetti is not just a healthcare professional but a constant support for the Pontiff. His closeness to Pope Francis makes him a key figure in his daily life. For years, he has been responsible for overseeing his well-being and joining him on every journey.

Sergio Alfieri revealed that Pope Francis was fully aware of the severity of his condition. "He knew he might not make it through the night, he asked us to tell him the truth about his situation," stated the surgeon. The Pontiff did not want information to be withheld from him, facing each moment with fortitude.

Despite the difficulties, the Holy Father's recovery brought moments of hope. When he began to improve, he requested to tour the ward in a wheelchair to greet other patients. His gratitude toward the medical staff was reflected in an unexpected gesture.

In a show of gratitude, he organized the well-known "pizza night." According to Alfieri, Pope Francis gave money to a collaborator and asked him to buy pizzas for all the doctors and nurses who attended to him. That gesture symbolized the close bond he established with those who watched over his life.

Strappetti's figure was key in this process. His closeness to Pope Francis allowed the medical decisions to be the most appropriate. In the most difficult moments, his role went beyond that of a simple nurse, becoming the Pontiff's guardian angel.