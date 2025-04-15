Mary of Denmark and Frederik Issue a Last-Minute Statement: Official

The Danish Royal Family is going through a painful moment following the tragic death of Michael Halbye, a man very close to King Frederik and Mary. His passing has left a void in the personal and professional life of the royal couple. Halbye was not only a mentor to King Frederik but also a trusted friend during crucial moments of his life.

A Bond of Friendship and Work

Michael Halbye, who held important positions in the business world, became an essential figure in the life of Frederik of Denmark. He started as a mentor to the then heir to the throne, teaching him complex business aspects of Denmark, and that professional relationship gradually transformed into a deep friendship. Halbye was present at some of the monarch's most important moments, such as his wedding to Mary of Denmark and the christenings of their children.

His relationship with the royal family was not only personal; Halbye also played a significant role in the social sphere, being part of the board of directors of the Queen Mary Foundation. Queen Mary expressed her sadness in a statement: "I received the news of Michael Halbye's sudden passing with great sadness, my thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

The Tragic Death in Verbier

The accident that ended Michael Halbye's life occurred last weekend in Verbier, one of the most exclusive ski resorts in the Swiss Alps. Halbye, 64, suffered a fall while skiing on a steep slope in the area known as 4 Vallées. After being attended to at the accident site, he was airlifted to a hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away.

A Legacy in Business and Beyond

Throughout his career, he held important positions as an executive at McKinsey, an international consultancy, and was vice president of Kirkbi, the holding company to which the LEGO Group belongs. His legacy in these sectors, in addition to his influence on the royal family, is significant. In a statement, the LEGO Group mourned his loss, saying: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael's family, we will remember him as vice president and, above all, as an excellent person."

Michael Halbye's death has left a deep mark on those who knew him, both in the private and professional spheres. His friendship with the Danish royal family and his contribution to the business world will be remembered forever.