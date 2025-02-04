Mario Vaquerizo and Alaska celebrate the most desired news of the year: 'Divine Justice'

Alaska and her husband Mario Vaquerizo celebrated last Saturday Melody's victory at the Benidorm Fest. The singer showed her followers that she was her favorite: "Divine Justice. Although there were a couple of songs and artists that I liked A LOT, Melody is indisputable."

Alaska confirmed in this way that she celebrates that the Sevillian is the one to represent Spain in Basel in May. "Happy to have met other times, happy that a believer in the festival is going to Eurovision," the Mexican acknowledged.

On her Instagram wall, Alaska shared a video in which Melody appeared at the 2009 Eurovision pre-selection gala. The singer performed with the group of dancers Vivancos with the song Amante de la luna. A performance that was stopped live due to a sound failure, as the microphone was not heard.

Then Alaska, master of ceremonies of the mentioned event, alerted about the problem Melody had on stage. "This beautiful girl is not being heard," explained Mario Vaquerizo's wife to a devoted audience.

However, Melody then came in second place behind Soraya Arnelas who was the one who traveled to Moscow with La noche es para mí.

Now, six years later, Melody has achieved what she so desired. When she was still remembered for her childhood hit El baile del gorila, the Andalusian surprised with a change of style. Her song with flamenco touches managed to become one of the audience's favorites.

Finally the singer has achieved her dream and will represent our country with a song composed by herself along with Alberto Fuentes Lorite. A song about equality and inclusion in which she redefines the concept of "diva."

Electronic pop to Alaska's taste, who didn't take long to show her joy after knowing that it will be Melody who carries Spain's flag. Even so, Mario Vaquerizo's wife acknowledged that, among the participants of the contest, there were "a couple of songs and artists that I liked A LOT."

Finally, the public's verdict coincides with what Alaska desired. That girl who charmed Spain two decades ago excelled again last Saturday, February 1st, at the Palau de L'Illa de Benidorm. The Andalusian took the bronze microphone, not without first making her intentions clear.

"I promised that I was going to give everything for you and to you." These were Melody's words after giving voice to a song with which she started as one of the night's great favorites.