Surprise Statement from Mario Marzo About His Wife, Ana Campo: 'Pregnancies...'

Mario Marzo has spoken openly about his family life and his recent victory in Bake Off: Famosos al horno. After winning the contest, he has shared his future plans, making it clear that, for now, he doesn't plan to expand the family.

Mario has made a statement during his latest appearance to explain his point of view. "Multiple pregnancies are super dangerous, a lot of things can go wrong." He is already the father of twins and for now, he has hit the brakes.

| Instagram, @anitatallgirl

The actor has been very candid about the possibility of having more children in the near future. "If my wife hears me say that, she'll kill me," he joked with a smile. Ana Campo's experience during her pregnancy was complicated and required a great physical and emotional effort.

Ana had a very delicate pregnancy, which forced her to spend 70 days on complete bed rest, unable to move. Mario has acknowledged that multiple pregnancies can be extremely dangerous and carry numerous risks. Fortunately, everything went well for both his wife and their twins, but the couple prefers not to go through a similar situation again.

Their children, Luca and Leo, are already two years old and are growing up healthy and happy, which has led the couple to decide to stick with two. "We are very young, that's true, but with two we're done," Mario confessed with full conviction. "If sometimes we feel like we can't breathe with these two little ones, how are we going to think about bringing another one into the family?"

Mario Marzo, Winner of Bake Off

The actor has reappeared at an event after his victory in Bake Off and has done so with great enthusiasm. He attended the premiere of the series 'Punto Nemo,' where he talked about the sweet moment he is experiencing both personally and professionally. With his characteristic charm, he shared some funny anecdotes about his time on the baking talent show.

| RTVE

Amid laughter, Mario has said that his next culinary challenge is to replicate the desserts he made on the show, but this time at home. "The kids still don't get it, but my wife does and she's been giving me a hard time about it," he explained with laughter. "She says: 'Hey, that's nice what you did on TV, could you do it here too?'"

Ana has always been a big fan of the show and wanted Mario to learn to cook. "Beyond the series, the movies, or professional success, her dream was for me to enter a cooking contest and learn new things," he confessed with pride. Now, after his time on Bake Off, her dream has come true, and Mario has shown that he is a diligent student with a talent for baking.

In addition to being an actor and pianist, Mario Marzo continues to seek new challenges that motivate him. He currently hosts a highly successful podcast, but he is already thinking about his next personal challenge. "I want to improve in chess because I'm terrible and not making any progress," he admitted with humor. With his enthusiasm and eagerness to learn, he will surely soon surprise with a new skill.