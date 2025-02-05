María Patiño reveals the real reason why they are investigating David Rodríguez

María Patiño revealed yesterday on the set of Ni que fuéramos the real reason why David Rodríguez is being investigated. According to the communicator, what caught the attention of Anabel's boyfriend was his attitude before the judge and his need to explain what happened. "Without being asked, he gives much more explanation than expected, which caused alarm," María explained.

This unexpected attitude of David caught attention in the courts and prompted investigators to want to know much more. Another striking detail is that, "instead of sticking to what happened in the parking lot, he starts talking about many things that affect his partner."

María Patiño continues to break down point by point the judicial actions being carried out against David Rodríguez and Anabel. The investigation to clarify Alma's injuries continues, and new details are being revealed. The latest of these was given by María herself and features the Cordoban physiotherapist.

Patiño revealed yesterday the real reason why David is being investigated: he raised alarms in his statement. As María has learned, Anabel's boyfriend was too interested in providing extensive information about things he hadn't been asked. "When David speaks, it catches their attention that, without being asked, he gives much more explanation than expected," the presenter explained on Ni que fuéramos.

It was this attitude of the Cordoban in court that raised alarms and created "an alarmism" about the situation. Additionally, María pointed out another striking detail of David's statement that has to do with Anabel. "Instead of sticking to what happened in the parking lot, he starts talking about many things that affect his partner," she added.

The presenter didn't want to go further, but hinted at the suspicions that the influencer began to manifest after her boyfriend's statement. "Anabel declared afterward and became aware of David's exculpatory need," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Lydia attributed David's attitude to nerves, but for María and Kiko Matamoros, it wasn't so clear. "Precisely what catches attention is the absence of nerves and the explanation of things he hasn't been asked," Matamoros noted.

María insisted on stating that there are no signs of suspicion about David and Anabel, but she did highlight the interest the Cordoban aroused. Kiko supported Patiño's words and provided more information on how the physiotherapist behaved in court.

"The account is striking, how he tells things," Matamoros explained. Precisely, David's latest appearances have brought this issue to the forefront. He has been the only one to be seen after the investigation became known and has even spoken to the media.

Visibly calm and with a slight smile, David hasn't shown any concern about the situation they are experiencing. "There are things I'm not clear about, and David's attitude in court catches attention," Patiño insisted.

Adding to this is the fact that only David's statement has been leaked to the press. This hasn't happened with Anabel's, whose testimony before the courts remains a mystery. Images of the two of them leaving have surfaced, showing how the Sevillian comes out behind her boyfriend with a distant attitude.

In any case, on Ni que fuéramos it was emphasized that what happened was accidental and that the investigation will continue. The next to testify, they say, will be the closest and most intimate circle of Anabel and David.