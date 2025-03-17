María Patiño Takes a U-turn in Ivonne Reyes's Drama with Her Latest Exclusive

María Patiño hasn't hidden her indignation after learning about the exclusive story that Ivonne Reyes has starred in this week. The host confirmed in an interview that she is going through a serious economic situation that has led her to seek medical and legal help. "The problem with Ivonne Reyes is the lifestyle she had and that neither she nor many people have anymore," the popular Galician host stated visibly upset.

Patiño showed her indignation at the testimony provided by the Venezuelan in a publication. Additionally, she explained that Ivonne Reyes not only made money in the past on television. Without going into further details, the host of Ni que fuéramos, who prevented Kiko Matamoros from giving his opinion on the matter, closed the issue.

It was last Wednesday when the toughest interview given by Ivonne Reyes to date came to light. Immersed in a deep depression, the Venezuelan also didn't hide her financial problems.

María Patiño Unmasks Ivonne Reyes After Her Latest Interview

Throughout the mentioned conversation, Reyes explained how badly she suffered during the pandemic. After almost dying from septicemia, it was difficult for her to return to work.

It was then that she began to plummet, and since then, she has been in psychological and psychiatric treatment. Ivonne acknowledged having many responsibilities: "the house, the expenses... you don't realize all that until you stop."

A situation that overwhelmed her and also caused her not to know how to manage her own finances: "I got into failed businesses. Programs that haven't come out, companies, perfumes. If I had known, I would have sought other opinions," she admitted.

These words were later clarified by María Patiño, who emphasized the high lifestyle that the former partner of Pepe Navarro led.

Ivonne Reyes has no qualms about admitting that, as of today, she is "ruined. I'm starting from scratch. I've taken advantage of the second chance law," she assured.

Luis Pliego, director of the magazine Lecturas, dared to provide specific data. "She can't have anything in her name, she's lost three houses. She doesn't give the exact figure, but she talks about more than 10M euros," he revealed.

Ivonne Reyes, According to María Patiño, Had High Expenses That She Can No Longer Afford

In fact, part of the amount she received for the interview given to this publication will go to her creditors, Pliego assured. A situation that could be repeated with the money received in ¡De viernes! where she again referred to the complicated personal moment she is going through.

Meanwhile, Pepe Navarro, according to Ivonne, father of her son Alejandro, condemned the former hostess of El precio justo. "For ten years I've offered to do the tests, but she refuses because she knows I'm not the father," the host stated.

He added: "For ten years I would have lived in peace. But as long as she continues with the lie, the depression will increase," Navarro insisted during his intervention in TardeAR. A delicate situation that keeps Ivonne on edge, who never thought she could find herself in such circumstances.