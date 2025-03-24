Margrethe II Reappears Without Frederik or Mary of Denmark and Sets Off All the Alarms

The latest movements of the Danish royal family have not gone unnoticed. Since Frederik and Mary ascended to the throne, their private life and the decisions they make have been the subject of intense public scrutiny.

In addition to their important role, they have been frequently criticized for the high cost of their reign. In a context of growing concern about the economy, the question of whether the Danish monarchy justifies the high expenses has emerged strongly.

Margrethe of Denmark Reappears Without Frederik or Mary

In the midst of this context, Margrethe of Denmark has starred in an event that has captured everyone's attention. The monarch attended a funeral at Frederiksberg Church, in memory of the 116 people who lost their lives in a bombing during the German occupation.

The event was presided over by prominent figures of the Danish Church, and the queen was received with flowers by Inge Monberg, one of the survivors. Despite the significance of the event, what has drawn the most attention is the absence of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.

This fact has raised alarms, as it has surprised many that the kings were not present. However, given the recent controversies over their handling of public funds, the monarchs might have preferred to stay on the sidelines.

The disconnect between the royal family and a significant part of Danish society seems to be affecting the image of the Royal House. Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe continues with her institutional agenda, maintaining a lower profile amid the controversy.

Frederik and Mary of Denmark at the Center of Controversy

The spending of the royal family during the first year of Frederik and Mary's reign in Denmark has caused a flurry of reactions. It has been revealed that, during this period, the royal family has used more than 6.3 million euros on goods and services.

The most striking aspect is that these expenses are subject to a tax exemption that allows them not to pay the 25% VAT. This exemption has raised serious doubts about the transparency and the necessity of such high spending.

Adding to this is the increase in the royal family's salaries, whose remuneration has experienced a significant increase. A fact that has raised eyebrows among many observers, especially when the country is facing economic difficulties.