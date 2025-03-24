Manuel Nearly Chokes on a Burger in 'Survivors': 'Please...'

Manuel González made the Supervivientes audience hold their breath during last night's gala. The Andalusian managed to win a reward challenge, earning a delicious burger that he devoured quickly and almost choked on. "Please, don't talk, I have water here," Laura Madrueño told him as she saw him staring blankly and almost unable to breathe.

Manuel took a few seconds to recover under the watchful eye of the medical team ready to intervene. Finally, after running out of time, the former contestant of La isla de las tentaciones managed to articulate his first words. "I'm dying, I was choking," he confessed to the presenter.

| Mediaset

Manuel González Halts Supervivientes After Choking on a Burger

Manuel González continues in Supervivientes after being expelled by the audience last week. The show changed the Andalusian's fate and allowed him to continue in the competition on a secluded island where he received a visit from Samya. This situation doesn't prevent him from participating in reward games that slightly ease his stay in Honduras.

Last night, live on air, Manuel beat Samya in one of these challenges, and the prize was a burger with a side of fries. González had only 90 seconds, so he desperately lunged at the food. So much so that, at one point, Manuel almost choked live on air under the watchful eye of Laura Madrueño.

| Mediaset

While the former contestant of La isla de las tentaciones devoured his burger, he didn't hear Sandra Barneda's warnings from the Supervivientes set. "Don't choke," she warned him as she watched the man from Cádiz gulp down his prize.

Barneda wasn't wrong, as at one point, Manuel stopped eating and fixed his gaze on the horizon. From Honduras, Laura foresaw that something was wrong and reacted quickly. "Please, don't talk, I have water here," she told González as she saw he was choking.

Manuel waited a few seconds to catch his breath and then went on to eat the fries that accompanied the burger. The medical team stayed close, ready to intervene at the slightest sign of choking.

Manuel González Overcomes His First Scare in Supervivientes

Fortunately, the medical team's intervention wasn't necessary. The horn, marking the end of the 90 seconds, spared Manuel from the worst outcome. The man from Cádiz moved away from his prize and, after catching his breath, managed to articulate his first words.

"I'm dying, I was choking," he admitted to Laura and Samya, who watched breathlessly at Manuel's reward. "Don't talk with your mouth full, just in case you choke," Madrueño advised him to avoid another scare.

| Mediaset

These types of reactions confirm the difficulties faced by the contestants of Supervivientes. It's not the first time something similar has happened after a reward challenge where the prize is food. In fact, more than one survivor has ended up suffering from stomach discomfort after eagerly devouring one of these rewards.

Let's remember that they have gone several days without eating large amounts of food, which usually consists of rice, fish, legumes, and coconut. Hence, when faced with a complete burger, the lucky ones dive into the plate without wasting time.

Manuel was no exception and was the protagonist of the first scare in Supervivientes. He himself admitted that he "was choking," while Laura's gaze was directed at the medical team.

It all ended in a scare, and the man from Cádiz has a new opportunity to continue with his competition. It will be in a few days when the audience decides if he becomes the expelled one or if, instead, Samya leaves the island.