Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló's €4 Million Mansion Next to a Cliff

Rafa Nadal, considered one of the greatest tennis players in history, has built a home that reflects his success and tranquility after retiring from competition. His mansion, located in Manacor, is a spectacular property that has become his personal refuge. The property is valued at 4 million euros and has more than 10,764 sq. ft. (1,000 square meters).

The mansion is situated by the sea, on the edge of a cliff, offering stunning views. Rafa Nadal and his family, including his wife Xisca Perelló and his son Rafa Nadal Jr., will enjoy this luxurious home. The property features an extensive and colorful garden area, adding a touch of nature and serenity to the environment.

| Instagram, @rafaelnadal

The property is located in a complex of buildings that covers 75,347 sq. ft. (7,000 square meters). These lands belonged to the heirs of the owners of the famous Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo. Nadal acquired the estate in 2013 and decided to completely remodel it, demolishing some structures to adapt it to his taste and needs.

The Mallorcan architect Tomeu Esteva was responsible for shaping Nadal's vision. Despite the bureaucratic difficulties that arose due to the property's location on the Porto Cristo cliff, the project moved forward. Now, the mansion is a modern and functional space with two connected buildings, a pool, and a gym.

This Is How Rafa Nadal's Mansion Was Created

The construction process wasn't easy, but the effort was worth it. Nadal managed to transform the estate into a home where he can rest after his sports career, surrounded by top-level and tranquility. The property is not only a private refuge but also a place to enjoy family and new life challenges.

But this mansion in Manacor is not the only top-level residence the Spanish tennis player owns. Rafa Nadal also has a luxurious home in Madrid, which he acquired for a similar price of 4 million euros. This property is located in the area of General Castaños Street, near the center of the Spanish capital.

| Instagram, @rafaelnadal

The apartment in Madrid is 3,025 sq. ft. (281 square meters) and features five bedrooms, as well as a spacious terrace. The residents of this property enjoy shared facilities such as a gym, spa, and pool, which elevate the comfort level of the residence. Additionally, the location is in one of the most expensive areas of Madrid, where the price per square meter reaches 20,000 euros.

From his residence in Madrid, Nadal and his family can enjoy panoramic views of Plaza Villa de París, the Supreme Court, and the Church of Santa Bárbara. This property also reflects the high standard of living that the tennis player leads, both in his hometown and in the Spanish capital.