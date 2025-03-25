Luis Pliego Finally Reveals How Much Money Alejandro Reyes Will Inherit From Pepe Navarro

Luis Pliego has finally revealed the exact amount Alejandro Reyes will inherit from Pepe Navarro. The legal battle over the young man's paternity has been a recurring topic in the media. As was made clear after the judicial procedure, Alejandro is the son of Ivonne Reyes and Pepe Navarro, so he will be able to inherit from the presenter.

This was ruled by the court when the presenter did not attend the paternity tests. This happened in 2012 and is a completely closed case. There is no possibility of challenging this resolution or affecting Alejandro's filiation.

Despite this, Pepe Navarro has tried by all means to deprive him of his share of the inheritance. The presenter has never shared the judicial decision and has reiterated several times that he doesn't consider Alejandro his son. However, Spanish legislation is clear in these cases.

Luis Pliego Reveals the Truth About the Inheritance Alejandro Reyes Will Receive from Pepe Navarro

Alejandro Reyes will inherit the portion of the legitimate share that corresponds to him after the death of his legal father. Navarro doesn't agree with this, but he can't do anything to prevent it.

It has been confirmed that Pepe Navarro's estate is more than substantial. For years, the presenter has defended his position and has requested paternity tests. Now he wants to undergo new analyses or have his children do so to prove that Alejandro is not his heir.

However, Ivonne Reyes's lawyer has explained that this is not possible. Alejandro's filiation has already been solved in court and can't be retried.

Luis Pliego has detailed on TardeAR the exact figures of the inheritance. "Navarro's estate reaches 10M euros. Alejandro Reyes would be entitled to approximately 600 thousand euros," the journalist explained.

Luis Pliego Details the Assets Pepe Navarro Has That Could Belong to Alejandro Reyes

Among the assets, a house in Ibiza stands out, whose value has skyrocketed in recent years. Alejandro could claim 20% of this property, something that has caused discomfort for the presenter.

In light of this situation, Pepe Navarro has made a drastic decision. He has asked his recognized children to demand a paternity test from Alejandro when he passes away.

"This will make things more difficult for Alejandro," Pliego assured. However, the publication's director was adamant: "It makes no sense because this is judged. The children have no right to demand a paternity test."