Lourdes Montes Makes a Decision During Pregnancy That Leaves Fran Rivera Speechless

Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera are about to welcome their third child together. After the birth of Carmen in 2015 and Curro in 2019, the family is preparing to welcome a new boy. The Sevillian designer has shared on social media how she is experiencing this last stage of pregnancy and has made an announcement that has left Fran Rivera speechless: "The moment is approaching".

With 36 weeks of pregnancy, the countdown has begun. Fran Rivera's wife has shown her followers how she is organizing everything for the arrival of her baby. On her Instagram, Lourdes Montes has shared details of the preparations, from the newborn's first clothes to the suitcase she will take to the hospital.

Through a photograph in her home in Seville, Montes has shown her luggage ready. You can see delicate outfits for the baby and some essential accessories for the moment of delivery.

Lourdes Montes Speaks Out About the Birth of Her Third Baby with Fran Rivera

"The moment is approaching and I have already prepared everything for his arrival. From the first outfits to my suitcase to take to the hospital," Lourdes Montes has written.

One of the details that has caught the most attention is the choice of color for the baby's clothes. "I've really gone for the green tone this time and I really love it!" she has confessed.

With enthusiasm, she has also asked her followers for advice: "I don't know if I'm forgetting something. What couldn't you do without in your suitcase?"

This announcement has caused a great impact among her followers, who have filled the post with comments and advice. Many have recalled their own experience in the hospital and have shared recommendations on what is essential for delivery and the baby's first days.

Fran Rivera Is Left Speechless by Lourdes Montes's Announcement

For his part, Fran Rivera has not yet spoken about Lourdes Montes's preparations, but it is certain that he is excited.

The arrival of his third child with Lourdes marks another chapter in his life as a father, having begun his fatherhood in 1999 with the birth of his eldest daughter, Tana Rivera. Who is the result of his relationship with Eugenia Martínez de Irujo.

With excitement in the air and the final details already ready, Lourdes Montes awaits the big day with anticipation. The final stretch of the pregnancy is advancing and, in a few weeks, the Rivera Montes family will celebrate the arrival of their new member. A special moment that will undoubtedly mark their lives forever.