King Charles's Decision Regarding Meghan Markle on His Deathbed: The Truth

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, was an event that the British royal family had prepared for decades. The so-called "Operation London Bridge" established specific protocols for every scenario. However, one of the most tense moments was then-Prince Charles's decision to exclude Meghan Markle from the trip to Balmoral.

Harry and Meghan were already in the United Kingdom when the queen's health deteriorated. Initially, it was announced that both would travel together to Scotland, but there was a last-minute change of plans. While Harry headed to Balmoral, Meghan stayed in England.

| Europa Press

Meghan's Exclusion and Kate's Excuse

According to the Daily Mail, Charles asked that Meghan not go to Balmoral to avoid family conflicts. It was reported that Kate Middleton would not travel either, which made Meghan's absence seem part of the protocol.

However, the book Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story, cited by the Daily Mail, revealed that Kate was not excluded. She decided to stay in England to join her children on their first day of school.

The fact that Kate stayed helped Harry accept the decision without further discussion. Charles thought the queen would live several more days, so he wanted to avoid distractions at such a delicate moment.

The Tense Exchange Between Charles and Harry

In his book Spare, Harry recounted how his father called him before the trip and informed him that Meghan was not welcome at Balmoral.

"He said I could go, but he didn't want... her. His argument made no sense, and I didn't accept it. 'Don't ever talk about my wife like that again,'" wrote the Duke of Sussex.

Charles tried to justify his decision by saying he didn't want many people at Balmoral and that no other royal family wives would be present. Harry was reassured when he learned that Kate would not travel either.

| Europapress, en.e-noticies.cat

Harry Traveled Alone and Without Logistical Support

The Daily Mail reported that Harry had to arrange his own flight to Scotland. While other family members traveled together, his team received no coordination from the Palace.

According to Robert Hardman, author of the book on Charles III, Harry's team never communicated with William's to manage the transfer. The relationship between the brothers was fractured, and there was no contact between them before or after the queen's death.

At 3:10 PM, the monarch died at Balmoral. Only Charles, Camilla, and Princess Anne were in Scotland and could see her alive.

Charles Received the News Outside Balmoral

When the queen passed away, Charles was not in her room with her. According to the Daily Mail, he had gone out to collect mushrooms to clear his mind.

While returning by car, his assistant received the call confirming the death. It was at that moment that he was addressed for the first time as "His Majesty."

The Distance Between Harry and His Family

Harry was still in the air when the official announcement was made at 6:30 PM. When he landed in Scotland, Charles and William had already left Balmoral.

The distance between the brothers worsened in the following months. The Sussexes' Netflix documentary and the publication of Spare further deepened the rift with the royal family.

If Meghan had been present at Balmoral that day, the tension between Harry and the royalty could have been even greater.