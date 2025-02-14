Kim Kardashian Makes an Unexpected Decision with Kanye West: 'It's the Hardest Part'

Kim Kardashian has opened up like never before about her past with Kanye West. The rapper's controversial appearance alongside Bianca Censori sparked a great debate, and now Kim has made a decision: to talk about their breakup. "That's the hardest part, I've been through it," the influencer says, recalling how there came a time when she didn't recognize West.

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been a roller coaster of emotions and major controversies. Since they started dating in 2012, their story has captured the attention of the public and the media, until their separation in 2021. Now the Kardashian star takes a step forward and talks about heartbreak.

Kim Kardashian Makes a Decision with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, known as "Kimye," were one of the most media-covered couples of the last decade. Their relationship, which began in 2012, culminated in marriage in 2014 and four children together. However, in 2021, Kim filed for divorce.

Now, four years later, Kim has surprised with the step she has taken with Kanye: talking about their breakup on her reality show. "It's the hardest part, I've been through it," Kim reveals about how it was the moment when she no longer recognized her husband.

Kim recently revealed on The Kardashians that Kanye's situation, exacerbated by his struggle with bipolar disorder, contributed to the definitive breakup. The famous businesswoman explained that despite her efforts, her ex-husband was no longer the person she knew at the beginning of their relationship. Recently, the rapper confirmed that it wasn't bipolar disorder, but that he has been diagnosed with autism.

The influencer's revelation came as a result of a conversation about heartbreak with her sister Khloé, divorced from Lamar Odom. She admitted that she married "very quickly" and was unaware of the addiction problems of the former Los Angeles Lakers player. It wasn't until she realized how this was negatively affecting his character that she decided to separate.

At that moment, Kim empathizes with her sister's pain and confesses that she experienced the same situation with West. "He's not the same person, and you can never get that person back, but you can't live with the new person, I get it," she commented.

Kim Kardashian Recalls the Divorce with Kanye West

One of the things that disappointed Kim the most was seeing how her ex-husband and father of her children betrayed her. After the divorce, she asked him not to talk about it in the media, something Kanye didn't respect. "He has been giving a lot of misinformation about our private family matters and co-parenting on social media," she explained.

Kim's decision to talk about her divorce and the reasons behind the breakup wasn't easy. On her show, she was vulnerable and sincere in confessing that the experience was painful. However, she made it clear that it was never her intention for the end of her marriage to become a public spectacle.

The businesswoman admits that she would have liked her relationship "to have succeeded," but that it's too late for that. Especially after the rapper's controversial appearances, whose life seems to be anything but calm.

His latest public appearance was at the Grammys, where he posed alongside Bianca Censori, who was completely naked. Now, after this controversial pose, it has been revealed that the couple has broken up, adding another turning point in the rapper's life.

This shows that his emotional problems and erratic behavior continue to affect his personal relationships. Meanwhile, Kim has sought to close a difficult chapter of her life by opening up about her ex-husband and moving forward professionally.