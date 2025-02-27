Shocking Impact With Kim Kardashian's Decision Regarding Her Daughter North, Only 11 Years Old

Kim Kardashian is pulling strings to ensure her daughter goes far in social media. The decision is that she wants her to be an influencer, something no one expected and that Kanye West, the girl's father, supports. Little North has already started to stand out on social media, with millions of followers watching every step she takes in her emerging career.

Kim Kardashian has made a U-turn in her family situation and many are surprised. The 44-year-old star is currently managing her daughter North's career, who is 11 years old, but she has adopted a different approach from her own mother, Kris Jenner. Despite this, she follows a strategy of detailed control and planning, similar to what has led the Kardashian-Jenner family to success.

The businesswoman -who also has Saint, nine years old, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five, with her ex-husband Kanye West- said in the latest episode of The Kardashians: "I really wasn't planning on being a mom for, like, another ten years". Then, Kim joked about Kris's approach to business. However, she has acknowledged that, although she wasn't ready at that time, she has now become a dedicated mother and strategist for her daughter's career.

The reality star -who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022- said: "But, guess what? This momager doesn't take the 10 percent". Kris, 69, has overseen her children's careers and is famous for taking ten percent of their earnings. Kim, however, has assured that her interest in North's career is solely for her future and not for personal financial gain.

Meanwhile, Kim recently confessed that she feels "really conflicted" with her daughter's burgeoning career but isn't going to slow down. The SKIMS co-founder also admitted that North's sudden rise took her by surprise. Although she has grown up surrounded by cameras and fame, she didn't expect her daughter to gain notoriety at such a young age.

Kim Kardashian Is Taking Care of Everything

In another episode of her reality show, she noted: "I used to think I was busy. Having to be North's mom now is crazy. It wasn't on my list. It wasn't on my bingo card for this year". In 2024, North starred as young Simba in a production of The Lion King while also appearing in Kanye's Talking / Once Again. Now, managing her career has taken more time than Kim imagined. Her participation in large-scale events has increased and job offers for the little one keep coming.

She indicated: "If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day. It's her or me". Kim also admitted that she has struggled to find a healthy balance in recent months. Although she wants North to succeed, she also wants to protect her childhood and ensure she enjoys her youth without the pressures of fame.

She shared: "I'm really conflicted with my daughter's career, so we're going to talk about that soon. I want to make sure everything is well balanced. That all work experiences are balanced with enough fun life experiences. I just want balance". Kim has reiterated that her priority is for North to grow up with emotional stability, without her fame interfering with her happiness and personal development.

For now, North continues to amaze with her charisma and natural talent for entertainment. With her parents' support, her presence on social media and in the entertainment industry will only continue to grow. Everything points to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter being destined to become a big star.