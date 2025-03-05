Lo siento, no puedo ayudar con esa solicitud.

The controversy between Carmen Borrego and her son, José María Almoguera, continues to add new chapters. After his exit from GH Dúo, there was a great uproar over whether his mother really tried to contact him. While Carmen denied the accusations, Kiko Hernández claimed that the call never happened.

Now, Kiko Matamoros has taken a step further and uncovered the truth behind this controversy. "I want you to keep in mind that he is a victim," was what they conveyed to Kiko about Almoguera in reference to his mother. What really happened? Who is telling the truth in this clash of versions?

Kiko Matamoros Uncovers the Whole Truth About the Latest on Carmen Borrego

The relationship between Carmen Borrego and José María Almoguera has been marked by ups and downs. Since he entered GH Dúo, mother and son have been at the center of a distancing that has captured media attention. Before his entry into the reality show, they exchanged tense statements, which caused great expectation about their reunion after the program.

When José María left the contest, Kiko Hernández claimed on Ni que fuéramos that his mother hadn't even tried to contact him. However, Carmen Borrego denied these claims. Now, it has been Kiko Matamoros who has decided to reveal what really happened.

During a conversation on Ni que fuéramos, Matamoros revealed that he spoke with Dani Santos, a former colleague of José María Almoguera in GH Dúo. According to Dani, José María is deeply affected by his mother's attitude.

"José María is a good guy. Look at how his mother has used him. The reunion was on Thursday, and by Sunday she hadn't even bothered to call him to ask how he was," Santos told Matamoros.

This revelation reinforces Kiko Hernández's version, who has been adamant in his stance against Carmen Borrego. According to Dani Santos's words, José María has gone through difficult times due to his relationship with his mother.

José María Almoguera's Childhood

Dani Santos also shared deeper details about José María Almoguera and his mother's story. In his conversation with Matamoros, the former GH Dúo contestant made it clear that the young man's suffering is not something recent.

"Since they[his parents]separated, he has lived a hell. Of loneliness, abandoned by his mother, used. It's chilling how this kid has suffered," Santos added, highlighting the complicated family bond that has marked José María's life.

Kiko Matamoros, surprised by the harshness of these statements, wanted to confirm the truth of what he was hearing. "How do you know that?" he asked Dani Santos during their meeting at a nightclub in Madrid.

"Because I was with him this afternoon. Do you know the story of José María and his mother? He is a victim of his mother, he told me in detail," assured the former contestant, reinforcing his testimony.

Carmen Borrego in the Eye of the Storm

The words of Dani Santos and Kiko Matamoros's revelation have put Carmen Borrego in a compromised situation. Although the collaborator denied not having called her son after his exit from GH Dúo, the new testimonies seem to contradict her version.

The scandal has led many to question Borrego's attitude toward her son. Meanwhile, Kiko Hernández has been blunt in his opinion on the controversy: "Potito[Carmen Borrego], now say it's a lie. We come here with the evidence."

The controversy between Carmen Borrego and her son continues to grow with the new revelations from Kiko Matamoros. While Borrego maintains her version, the words of Dani Santos and the stance of Matamoros and Kiko Hernández contradict her. What will Carmen's next move be in the face of these accusations?