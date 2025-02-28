Kate Middleton No Longer Hides: It Happened This Wednesday and Won't Please Harry

The confrontation between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seems to have no end. On this occasion, the controversy has arisen from an uncommon element in royal disputes: jam. What seemed to be a simple culinary gesture by the Princess of Wales has been interpreted as a new hint toward her sister-in-law.

An Apparently Innocent Gesture That Has Sparked Speculation

During her recent visit to Pontypridd in Wales with Prince William, Kate Middleton shared her personal plum jam recipe with a group of young gardeners. The detail, which in another context would have gone unnoticed, has been highlighted by the British media The Telegraph. It would seem that the Princess of Wales might be sending a hint to Meghan Markle, just after the launch of her new brand, As Ever, with which she sells her line of preserves.

For many, the coincidence is hard to ignore. Additionally, some media have emphasized the essential difference between the two. While the Duchess of Sussex sells her preserves, Kate Middleton shares them for free, reinforcing her public image as a close and generous royal.

A New Chapter in the Tense Relationship Between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

This is not the first time jam has become a protagonist in the eternal comparison between the two women. Last year, when Meghan launched her line of preserves, the British Royal House published a video highlighting the jams sold in the royal palace shops. Many considered it an implicit response to the Duchess of Sussex's initiative.

Since then, any move by one of them seems to be interpreted as a message directed at the other. While Meghan Markle tries to consolidate her image as a businesswoman with her new brand, Kate Middleton continues to reinforce her role within the British monarchy. The tension between them remains a reflection of the tense relationship between their respective husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Debate Is Served: Coincidence or Strategy?

Social media and the British press have turned this anecdote into a topic of debate. Some consider this fact a mere coincidence. However, others see in the future Queen of England's action a subtle way to mark differences with Meghan Markle.

The truth is that the comparison between the two continues to fuel headlines and increase media interest in their every move. Although jam is an unexpected element in this story, what is really at stake is the battle for each of their public images.