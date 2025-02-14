Kate Middleton Makes an Important Decision with Her Children Without Consulting Camila

Kate Middleton has always been very careful with her family's public image. Over the years, she has made key decisions to protect her children from excessive media attention. Her approach aims to ensure that George, Charlotte, and Louis grow up in an environment as private as possible, away from the constant scrutiny of the press.

Now, one of her latest measures has drawn attention, especially because she made it without considering Camila, the queen consort.

| @karenanvil, Instagram

A Decision That Changes the Princes' Relationship with the Press

For years, the Princess of Wales has advocated for her children to grow up away from media harassment. Therefore, it is no coincidence that, unlike other royal families, the children's appearances are limited and carefully planned.

The vacations of Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis are about to begin, but everything indicates that there will be no public images of this period. Kate Middleton has reinforced measures to protect her children's privacy. Her goal is to prevent them from being photographed without authorization and to keep them away from the media spotlight during their break.

The reason behind this decision is not new. In 2015, the then-Dukes of Cambridge signed a statement asking photographers not to follow their children. They also asked the press to refrain from publishing unauthorized images, especially after Prince George was a victim of paparazzi harassment.

Total Control Over Their Children's Image: A Decision That Doesn't Please Everyone

Kate Middleton has found an effective strategy to avoid media pursuit. According to royal experts, the princess chose to periodically share official images of her children to reduce the press's curiosity. For this reason, each birthday of George, Charlotte, and Louis is marked by the release of an official photograph of the children, usually taken by Kate herself.

| Europa Press

Kensington Palace also shares family portraits showing the children in their most natural environment. This measure has allowed the family to have greater control over their public image and has significantly reduced the leakage of unauthorized photographs.

However, it seems that not all members of the crown would agree with Kate's decision. Queen Camila would have a different view on the matter, considering that they all are part of the royal family and that entails media exposure.

A Different Approach from Previous Generations

Prince William and his brother Harry grew up under the constant gaze of the press alongside their mother, Princess Diana. However, Kate and William have decided to follow a different path. According to several experts, the Princess of Wales seeks for her children to have as normal a childhood as possible, similar to the one she experienced.

Additionally, the couple carefully manages every detail of George, Charlotte, and Louis's public appearances to prevent them from being the subject of criticism or speculation. Their priority is for them to enjoy their childhood away from the media spotlight, something they have successfully achieved so far.