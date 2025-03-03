Kate Middleton Already Knows When She'll Be Queen: William Has Spoken With His Father Charles Iii

The health of King Charles III of England has been a major concern in the United Kingdom over the past year. The latest reports indicate that his condition has deteriorated considerably and doctors have given a very discouraging prognosis. According to some sources, the end of Charles III's reign could come sooner than expected.

The monarch's illness is progressing and, according to sources close to the Royal Family, doctors have given an alarming diagnosis. Prince William has already been informed about his father's estimated lifespan, which has led the Royal Household to prepare for an imminent transition. This would mean the ascension of the current Prince William as King of England and his wife, Kate Middleton, as Queen.

| YouTube, ¡Hola!

Charles III and His Health Condition: Buckingham's Worst Kept Secret

Since he assumed the throne in 2022, Charles III has faced serious health issues that have limited his public activity. Although Buckingham Palace has tried to downplay the severity of his condition, the monarch's appearances have become increasingly sporadic. In his last appearance at an official event, his words only fueled concern: "Still alive," he commented wryly when asked about his condition.

The monarch's physical deterioration is evident. The type of cancer he suffers from is in an advanced stage and treatments are no longer yielding the expected results. The uncertainty about his future has forced the British Royal Family to make urgent decisions to ensure the stability of the monarchy.

| Europa Press

Prince William Prepares to Assume the Throne

With this grim outlook, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have intensified their official agenda and have taken on an increasingly significant role within the monarchy. Although the Princess of Wales is still recovering from her illness, it seems that the monarch's prognosis has accelerated her return to protocol. Everything points to the succession being brought forward and William's proclamation as king could take place in the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, Buckingham is already organizing the preparations for the State funeral of Charles III of England. If confirmed, the current monarch would go down in history as one of the shortest-reigning kings of the British Crown. The transition has already begun and with it, the beginning of a new era for the monarchy.