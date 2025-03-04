Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Stop Hiding and Confirm News About Their Son Jack

Despite the rumors currently surrounding Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, the singer has returned to social media with several photographs from his latest birthday. A photo carousel that confirms an unexpected fact about his son: how close he is to little Jack.

In recent weeks, this well-known Canadian artist has become the center of attention, due to the concern caused around his health.

| Instagram, @haileybieber

Now, amid all these speculations about his condition, Justin Bieber has returned to his Instagram profile with images captured on his birthday. Photos that confirm the solid relationship he maintains with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, despite the divorce rumors.

The artist has turned to this social network to share with all his followers some of the most recent moments he has experienced with his loved ones. Among them is the celebration of his birthday, last March 1st.

| Instagram, @justinbieber

In this post, Justin Bieber has included a video in which we can see Hailey Baldwin holding his birthday cake. However, the snapshot that has caught the most attention from netizens has been one featuring his son Jack.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Return to Social Media with a New Photo of Their Son Jack

Justin Bieber didn't think twice about sharing with his more than 294M Instagram followers several photos from his birthday. An event he celebrated with his friends and loved ones.

However, the photo that has stood out above the rest is the one featuring little Jack, the result of his relationship with Hailey Baldwin. In it, the singer tenderly holds his son in his arms, under the watchful eye of his wife.

| Instagram, @justinbieber

An image with which Justin Bieber has revealed the strong bond he maintains with his son. Additionally, he has also taken the opportunity to dispel all the rumors about his supposed marital crisis.

In another snapshot, we can see the couple sharing a special moment in a recording studio. A place where the artist has been immersed in new projects, creating music and enjoying the company of his friends.

As expected, this post by Justin Bieber has not gone unnoticed among his followers. Indeed, for some time, his activity on Instagram had decreased considerably.

"Hailey's face receiving the cake," "We want to see more photos of Jack," or "Keep posting your birthday photos, please. I love seeing you this happy" are just some of the messages he has received.