Juan Carlos I receives a message from Bárbara Rey that few expected: 'I am not...'

Bárbara Rey has once again left everyone speechless with the latest and revealing gesture she has sent to Juan Carlos I during the celebration of her 75th birthday. Without mincing words, the vedette dedicated a significant song to the emeritus: "I'm neither a queen nor anyone to confront him, but I'm still the king."

This Sunday, February 2, Sofía Cristo managed to surprise her mother with the grand birthday party she organized for her in Madrid. An event that, as expected, was attended by all of Bárbara's friends and loved ones.

Among the attendees were her friends from Marbella and her sister Petra, something Bárbara Rey didn't expect and which made her especially happy. So much so that she couldn't help but shed a tear or two.

Additionally, well-known faces like Lydia Lozano, Eduardo Navarrete, Benita[Maestro João], Rappel, Pipi Estrada, Marlene Mourreau, or Luis Rollán didn't want to miss this event for anything in the world.

However, despite the absence of Ángel Cristo, what really caught attention was the unexpected prominence of Juan Carlos I. Jokingly, Bárbara Rey mentioned the emeritus monarch several times.

In fact, the vedette had no qualms about joking about the possibility that he might have contacted her to congratulate her. "I wouldn't have gone bald for nothing, it would have been the right thing to do."

Nevertheless, the most memorable moment of this birthday party was when Bárbara Rey delighted all her guests with a performance. A performance that was full of hints toward Juan Carlos I.

Juan Carlos I receives unexpected words from Bárbara Rey

Bárbara Rey didn't think twice about sharing her joy with all the attendees at her 75th birthday. So much so that she didn't hesitate to liven up her party in the way she knows best: through music.

Bárbara took to the stage with a group of mariachis to perform Vicente Fernández's famous song, Sigo siendo el rey. Although, she did make some changes to the lyrics to send an unexpected message to Juan Carlos I.

As seen in the video published by Europa Press, Bárbara Rey decided to replace the word "king" with "queen" in some parts of this song. Additionally, she had no qualms about looking directly at the camera while dedicating this hint to Juan Carlos:

"You'll say you didn't love me, but you'll be very sad. And today you won't get married... With money and without money, I always do what I want. And my word is the law, I'm neither a queen nor anyone to confront him, but I'm still the king."