Jairo Fitness, Nutritionist: 'Terelu Campos Must Avoid Alcohol and Fats'

Terelu Campos is already on her way back after her brief stint on Supervivientes where she only stayed for 18 days. On the show, her physical appearance and health have been a focus of attention for both the media and viewers. According to Jairo, a nutritionist consulted by Ni que fuéramos, if she wants to avoid regaining the lost pounds "Terelu must avoid alcohol and fats".

One of the main problems contestants face on Supervivientes is the limitation of food and energy expenditure due to physical challenges. In Terelu's case, she has hardly participated in the challenges, but she has suffered from the lack of food. However, her physical change is due to fluid loss and bloating rather than a high volume of pounds.

| Telecinco

Terelu Campos and the Diet She Should Follow to Look Good

Terelu Campos set off for Honduras with the intention of overcoming her fears and testing herself. However, what she is most proud of is the figure she has achieved after spending 18 days in Honduras. At first glance, it might not seem significant, but it has been enough time for the collaborator's physique to have changed noticeably.

Ni que fuéramos analyzed how Terelu has changed with the help of Jairo Fitness, a renowned nutritionist who has provided the keys to this transformation. As he explained, the collaborator has lost fluids and reduced bloating. However, if she doesn't want to regain the lost pounds, "Terelu must avoid alcohol and fats".

| Canal Quickie

Ultimately, what Jairo insists on is that María Teresa's daughter must start leading a healthy life. "It's very easy to regain the lost pounds, to prevent this from happening, one must maintain good habits," he pointed out.

Before Supervivientes, Terelu acknowledged certain unhealthy habits such as smoking and an unhealthy diet. Many hoped that her time in Honduras would give her the opportunity to redirect her situation and change her diet. At 59 years old, her physical condition has been a topic of debate compared to Koldo Royo at 66 and also having overcome two cancers.

Terelu Campos Is Delighted with Her Physical Change

Terelu was shocked by the reflection the mirror showed her after her time on Supervivientes and seeing that her clothes were too big. "A new look, which is never too much, now this summer I'm not afraid of being caught by the paparazzi," she joked.

However, one of her first meals was churros and a milk and cocoa-based drink. A true reflection of the type of diet María Teresa Campos's daughter follows and should start changing.

| Mediaset

Her physical condition has been a topic of debate during these days on Supervivientes on different television sets. Although an athletic Terelu was not expected, her fragility and poor shape, a consequence of an unhealthy life, have been shocking.

"She looked like an old lady bathing, and she's a younger woman than I am," noted Alessandro Lequio. "And that's not because of the illness, it's due to a state of fitness that has been neglected all her life," he concluded.

Hence, Jairo Fitness's advice is of great importance for Terelu to react and implement changes in her life. If she wants to take advantage of the weight loss experienced in Honduras, the first thing she must eliminate is alcohol and fats. Only time will tell if, finally, the collaborator chooses to follow this advice and opts for a healthy life.