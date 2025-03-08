Isa Pantoja, Very Happy, Confirms the Latest About Her Son Alberto: 'He's In…'

Isa Pantoja is experiencing a very special moment. Isabel Pantoja's daughter has shared a message on her social media dedicated to her son Alberto, as he has turned 11 years old. Isa Pantoja has also confirmed the latest update confirming that the little one: "Is in Wales."

Through her profile, Isa wanted to congratulate her son with words full of love and emotion. "Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life," the collaborator wrote.

| @isapantojam

However, this birthday has been different. For the first time, Isa and her son have spent this special day apart. But the reason is more than positive.

Isa Pantoja Congratulates Her Son Alberto Through Instagram

The influencer has confirmed the latest update about Alberto, her son with Alberto Isla. The child is in Wales: "It's the first year we're spending it apart, but he's in Wales having an unbelievable time," Isa Pantoja assured on her social media. With these words, the young woman made it clear that, although the distance is difficult, her son is enjoying this experience to the fullest.

| Europa Press

Isa's message went beyond a simple congratulation. She also wanted to highlight the important role her son has played in her life.

"You inspired me to find my inner strength with so many changes I had in my life and to make firm decisions to move forward," she expressed. The former 'Survivors' contestant made it clear that her son has been an essential pillar for her, giving her strength in the most difficult moments.

Isa Pantoja Is Very Happy About the Path Her Son Alberto Has Taken

Additionally, she wanted to remind him how much she loves him and how happy she wishes him to always be: "You deserve to always smile. I love you," Isa concluded in her post. Words that have moved her followers and caused a wave of affection toward the young woman and her son.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

With this congratulation, Isa Pantoja has cleared all doubts about her son's whereabouts and current state. Alberto is in Wales and, according to his mother, is enjoying the experience to the fullest. Despite the distance, the relationship between them remains very special and full of love.

This post has received hundreds of supportive comments and congratulations for the little one. Undoubtedly, a different birthday, but full of good moments and emotions. Isa, although far from her son on this special day, appears happy and calm, knowing that her little one is having an unforgettable experience.