A Close Friend of Miranda Rijnsburger, Julio Iglesias's Wife, Speaks: 'She's Very...'

One of Miranda Rijnsburger's close friends has broken her silence to reveal what Julio Iglesias's wife is really like: "She is very sensitive, loving, elegant, and a great mother."

During these last three decades, Miranda has been the inseparable companion of this well-known Spanish artist. However, despite her husband's popularity, she has managed to keep her life shrouded in great mystery.

A situation that completely changed on October 5. That day, on the occasion of Miranda Rijnsburger's 59th birthday, several of her closest friends broke their silence to Vanity Fair magazine.

These people shared with the publication some details of the socialite's private life, painting an intimate and personal portrait of Julio Iglesias's current wife.

"She has accepted being in the background with absolute conviction that one doesn't need to stand out to be important. Miranda is essential in Julio's and his family's life; she doesn't need to boast about it, as she shows it every day with her actions," journalist Amalia Enríquez stated.

Additionally, this great friend of the couple stated that Miranda Rijnsburger "is a charming, affectionate, and sweet woman." "At home, she behaves with the naturalness and confidence of someone who knows she doesn't need to pretend. She is a great hostess and doesn't need to be the center of the conversation," she added.

A very similar portrait is what Verónica de Sebastián, creator of Verili and a friend of the couple, painted that day about Julio Iglesias's current wife. Like Amalia Enríquez, she considers Miranda Rijnsburger to be "sensitive, loving, elegant, and a great mother."

Meanwhile, Azahara Margón, a person who worked and lived for six years in the singer's family home in Miami, stated that "I can only say nice things about her":

"She is very generous, empathetic, sensitive, strong, elegant, and cheerful. She gives everything for others and likes those around her to feel good. She is a being of light who illuminates her entire family."

On the other hand, Ramón Arcusa, a member of the Dúo Dinámico and producer of Julio Iglesias, also wanted to share with the aforementioned magazine the moment he met Miranda Rijnsburger.

"My wife Shura and I met Miranda in 1992 while we were recording Calor with Julio in a spectacular house he had rented in the Bahamas. We knew they had met in South Africa, on a safari.[...]But something made us think she wasn't going to be just another one."

An opinion that Julio Iglesias's great friend shares with journalist Amalia Enríquez. "Miranda came into Julio's life at the right moment. She has known how to understand him, complement him, and, above all, love him," this close friend of Miranda Rijnsburger stated.