Melody visited the set of La Revuelta today; the young woman attended to talk about her recent victory at the Benidorm Fest. With this triumph, she will represent Spain at Eurovision. However, what caught the most attention was the moment when Infanta Elena "crashed" the live show and made David Broncano laugh.

The singer was received with enthusiasm and from the first moment captured the attention of everyone present. The audience applauded her and showed their affection. Melody has shown pride in this achievement in her career.

| TVE

"For me, it's an honor to represent Spain, and we're going to rock it," she confessed. Her words provoked an ovation. Among the audience, a voice rose: "Long live Dos Hermanas!"

Infanta Elena "crashes" La Revuelta and makes David Broncano laugh

Melody, a native of Dos Hermanas, reacted with a smile. "Do you know what they say about Dos Hermanas? I'll tell you in your ear," she commented.

She leaned toward David Broncano and whispered something to him. The host burst into laughter and exclaimed, "Four boobs!" The remark unleashed general laughter on the set, and the moment became one of the funniest of the night.

| TVE

But the surprise came afterward. On screen, the show's team projected an image of Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina.

Upon seeing it, Broncano began to laugh uncontrollably. "Please, take that away, it's distracting me!" he requested amid laughter.

Melody enjoyed herself with David Broncano on La Revuelta

The set erupted in laughter. The combination of comedic moments made Melody's visit an unforgettable spectacle. La Revuelta once again demonstrated why it's one of the most irreverent and followed shows of the moment.

| TVE

Melody also shared details about her preparation for Eurovision. She commented that she is working intensively with her team to deliver an unforgettable performance.

The show continued with the relaxed tone that characterizes it. Broncano took the opportunity to ask Melody about her musical influences and her expectations for Eurovision. The artist assured that she is focused on giving her best.

The end of the show was marked by a festive atmosphere. Melody performed a snippet of her song for Eurovision, provoking another wave of applause. Without a doubt, her visit left a mark on La Revuelta.