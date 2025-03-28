Incredible What Has Happened with Max, Jennifer López's Son Everyone Is Talking About

Max, Jennifer López's son, has become the focus of the media after a recent post by the international singer. What has happened with the 17-year-old and made him newsworthy is the significant change he has undergone. At his recent birthday party, it was evident that his height surpasses his mother's, which has impressed many.

Despite being the son of a famous music star, Max has maintained a private life, sharing moments with his sister Emme. On the occasion of his birthday, Jennifer has posted a compilation video showcasing the twins' great transformation. Additionally, it has been shown the strong bond that unites JLo and her children.

| Europa Press

Max, Jennifer López's Son, Captures All the Attention

Seventeen years have passed since Jennifer López gave birth to Max and Emme. The twins were the result of her relationship with Marc Anthony and have tried to ensure that their fame doesn't become a hindrance for them. Therefore, both singers do not usually post family snapshots on their profiles, thus protecting their privacy.

However, on the occasion of both of their 17th birthdays, JLo has broken that rule with a compilation video of their family moments. Thanks to that video, it has been possible to see what has happened with Max and how much he has changed. The celebration of their 17th birthday was full of joy and surprises, one of which was seeing how grown-up Jennifer's twins are.

| Instagram, @jlo

With a height close to his mother's, the size difference has been one of the most talked-about aspects. As has been the way the artist has tried to balance her work with caring for her children. In the images, we see moments where the "Diva of the Bronx" is about to take the stage while they wait backstage.

Emotional moments that confirm, besides the great change of Max and his sister, the close relationship between them. Despite their mother's fame, they have always had as normal a life as possible, sharing moments with friends and family. This 17th birthday of Max is just another example of how Jennifer López's children have grown and matured.

Jennifer López Goes All Out for Her Children

"I love you beyond eternity," with these words Jennifer congratulated Max and Emme on their recent anniversary. López, on her social media, has not hesitated to share the most special moments with her children. The Hollywood star feels proud of Max and Emme's progress, who also show the great affection they have for each other.

However, Max's development has been what has garnered the most attention. Especially in those photos where he poses next to his mother, who is 5 ft. 3 in. (1.61 meters) tall. The young man is as tall as she is, making his presence stand out above the rest.

The privacy of her children has always been a priority for both Jennifer and Marc Anthony. Therefore, there are practically no images of them on social media. This doesn't take away from the fact that, on special occasions, the artist boasts about how much they have grown and how proud she is of them.

Additionally, both have artistic aspirations that could lead to a promising future. As Jennifer mentioned on one occasion in an interview, Max has a special fondness for music. So it would not be surprising if he follows in his parents' footsteps and someday we see him on stage.