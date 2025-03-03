Important Announcement About Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva: the Decision Is Made

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have become the protagonists following the latest news about the couple. The marriage has announced their decision to build a mansion in Galicia, the birthplace of the American actor's wife. After their recent move to Madrid, Richard and Alejandra wish to settle in a peaceful and natural environment.

"They've been looking for land to build a house for two years," revealed those close to the couple. Apparently, Gere and Silva's goal is to build the house of their dreams near the sea. A challenging task, as the consulted agencies do not have plots with the square footage they need for their new home.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Make an Unexpected Decision

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva want to make Spain their new home. A few months ago, they settled in a luxurious mansion in the La Moraleja development, in Madrid. The couple invested to make it to their liking and are already enjoying their new life in the capital.

However, important news has just been revealed about the American actor and his wife: they want to move to Galicia. The decision to change from Madrid to Galicia has already been made, and Richard and Alejandra are already looking for land.

"They've been looking for land for two years and through architectural studies have been evaluating properties," sources close to El Español state. The location chosen by Gere and Silva is Oleiros, a coastal municipality in the province of La Coruña. This place is known for its stunning sea views and natural surroundings.

In fact, the couple is looking for land with sea views where they can reconnect with nature. The choice of Galicia is not coincidental; this region offers breathtaking landscapes, in addition to being Alejandra's birthplace. "It's Alejandra who is more interested; her family has a house in Bastiagueiro, which is a very beautiful beach," they have revealed.

The businesswoman wants to return to her roots and didn't take long to convince Richard. The actor is a great lover of nature and tranquility, two aspects very present in Galicia. However, they emphasize that they are having a hard time finding land that meets their needs.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Want to Move to Galicia

A large part of Galicia is abuzz with the announcement of the arrival of its most international neighbor. It is already known on the streets that the actor seeks to settle with his family, and it is expected that they will soon find the land to do so.

However, accommodating Gere and Silva is not an easy task. Their needs are very high, and they still haven't found the plot to build the house of their dreams. This handicap will force them to change their destination and expand their search areas, always within the incomparable framework that Galicia offers.

The construction of this house represents more than a real estate investment; it is a statement of intent. Gere and Silva wish to create a space that serves as a personal refuge where they can live with their family.

The construction of their house in Galicia also symbolizes a new chapter in the life of Gere and Silva. After years of living in the public eye, they seek a space where they can enjoy privacy. This lifestyle change is an important step for their family.

Meanwhile, the local community has enthusiastically received the news of Gere and Silva's arrival. Many residents see this as an opportunity to attract more attention to the region. The presence of such a famous couple could benefit the local economy and boost tourism.