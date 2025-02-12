Ibai Llanos Falls Head Over Heels for Montoya from 'La Isla de las Tentaciones': 'He's a…'

Ibai Llanos surprises his social media followers by sharing a most unexpected video with them. The content creator couldn't help but be captivated by Montoya from La Isla de las Tentaciones: "It's a challenge for me."

There is no doubt that this young man from Seville has become one of the sensations of the moment. All of this stems from the now-famous scene he starred in on the aforementioned Telecinco reality show.

| Mediaset

After watching some harsh images featuring his girlfriend with host Sandra Barneda, Montoya didn't hesitate to run to Villa Playa to reunite with Anita.

A scene that, to his surprise, has gone viral. So much so that internet users worldwide are using the audio and images from this moment to create their own content.

| Twitch, Ibai

However, now Ibai Llanos has decided to take it a step further. The streamer has contacted Montoya to recreate his most famous scene from La Isla de las Tentaciones with him.

This Tuesday, February 11, the content creator surprised all his social media followers with a fun video. In it, we can see both of them running on a beach:

"I've faced bodybuilders, professional athletes, but today I face the toughest opponent. A race against Montoya in his specialty: the beach," Ibai Llanos stated in the post.

Ibai Llanos Falls for Montoya's Temptation and Shows It on Social Media

Months ago, Ibai Llanos began one of the toughest challenges of his life: getting in shape. To achieve this, he has enlisted the help of several fitness and health professionals.

As the streamer stated in the post, during this time he has had the opportunity to compete against "bodybuilders and professional athletes." However, now he has faced "the toughest opponent": Montoya.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @ibaillanos

Ibai Llanos has contacted the participant from La Isla de las Tentaciones to race on the beach. A proposal that, judging by his words, has particularly thrilled the man from Seville:

"It's a challenge for me, even though you think I'm a professional athlete. I'm a bit exhausted right now, but I'm going to try to compete as best as I can," Montoya assured him with humor.

At this moment, and before starting their race, Ibai Llanos wanted to give some guidelines to his new rival: "Let's see who wins. Race to the post."

Then, both began to run on the beach, and although they were initially neck and neck, the participant from La Isla de las Tentaciones soon took the lead.

"Health, the best medicine for fatigue. Ibai, I love you very much, but Montoya goes where he shines," he assured Ibai Llanos while running to the finish line.