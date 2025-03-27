Harsh Accusation by Chayo Mohedano Against Carlota Corredera: 'That's Hatred Toward Men'

Chayo Mohedano has reacted with total indignation to the latest actions of Carlota Corredera. Rocío Jurado's niece echoed the statements of the Galician, who showed support for replacing Father's Day with Family Day. "What about children who don't have a mother? This isn't feminism; it's hatred toward men, plain and simple," Chayo concluded.

Mohedano wanted to share with her followers what she considers an aberration. After witnessing Carlota Corredera's intervention on La 1's 59 Segundos, the singer exploded.

Corredera's words, who positioned herself as a defender of Rocío, Chayo Mohedano's cousin, made her react. "She likes to prohibit and destroy. I ask...what about children who have two fathers? Minorities too, what about them? Children who don't have grandparents? Or mothers?" she asked again.

Chayo Mohedano Makes It Clear to Carlota Corredera What She Still Thinks of Her

The truth is that the statements made by the presenter of the newly launched Tentáculos provoked all kinds of comments on social media. "There's nothing wrong with thinking about minorities," Carlota hinted without knowing what would come after her words were heard. To conclude, Chayo Mohedano openly proposed: "The best thing would be to talk about Special Person's Day."

Corredera explained what happens at the school her daughter attends. "In my daughter's class, there's a child who doesn't have a dad, who passed away several years ago," the journalist pointed out.

"There's nothing wrong with thinking about minorities. Thinking about those boys and girls who don't have a father because he has passed away or because they have two mothers," she defended.

Just like Chayo Mohedano did, other social media users were quick to express their disagreement with the communicator. "There are opinions that shouldn't have a place in the media," wrote one user.

Others focused on the stance she once took with Rocío Jurado's daughter. "Carlota Corredera was the one who defended La Rocío to the death. Now the divorced feminazi from her husband continues her vendetta against men, asking for Father's Day to be canceled," another person recalled.

Rosa Benito's Daughter Already Questioned the Feminism Defended by Carlota Corredera

The fact that Chayo Mohedano has condemned Carlota Corredera is not new. Rosa Benito's daughter had already spoken out against the journalist in the past. Years ago, Mohedano expressed her anger with Sálvame when the program presented by the Galician mocked her singing career.

Tired of the comments that put her in a bad light and the supposed personal and professional consequences caused by such criticism, Chayo took the production company to court. Even then, Antonio Tejado's ex warned Carlota that she used feminism selectively.