Harry and Meghan Markle: doubts persist and there is breaking news

Netflix has clarified its stance on its contract with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following all the rumors. POLO, Harry's documentary series about the world of polo, has been a failure. Despite this, the streaming platform insists it continues to support the couple and their future projects.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's content director, stated that the company is "excited" about what's to come. However, the Daily Mail points out that in the recent presentation of premieres for 2025, there was no mention of Meghan and Harry. Nor of their upcoming releases, which has fueled speculation about their future on the platform.

| en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Netflix

A documentary that didn't work and the lack of promotion

The documentary POLO was met with negative reviews and described as "boring" by some experts. Additionally, the audience figures were disappointing. What caught the most attention was the lack of promotion by Harry and Meghan. This raised doubts about their commitment to Netflix and the status of their multimillion-dollar deal.

Despite this, Netflix is moving forward with new projects from the couple. Bajaria especially highlighted With Love, Meghan, a cooking and lifestyle show that the Duchess of Sussex will star in. According to the executive, the show will showcase life in California and offer simple and practical advice.

New projects for Meghan, but no release confirmation

Another project Meghan is involved in is the film adaptation of the novel Meet Me at the Lake, a bestseller by Carley Fortune. Although the Duchess has the rights to the book and Netflix is interested in bringing it to the screen, the project is still in development and has not yet been approved for production.

Bajaria assured that the platform remains enthusiastic about the Sussexes and what's to come. However, the Daily Mail noted that in the official presentation of premieres for 2025, none of their projects were mentioned. Nor do they appear in Netflix's promotional brochure, where the company's major bets for this year are highlighted.

| CBS

Jokes at Netflix's presentation

During the Next on Netflix Preview 2025 event, comedian John Mulaney took the opportunity to make a joke about the Sussexes. In an ironic tone, he noted that their new show is a risky experiment and added that "no one has been given so much money without a plan since Harry and Meghan."

His comment sparked laughter among the attendees, including Netflix's top executives. The joke highlighted the perception that the deal with the couple hasn't delivered the expected results.

Netflix insists on its support, but doubts remain

Despite the failure of POLO and the absence of Meghan and Harry, Bajaria insists that Netflix continues to bet on them. The company hopes that their upcoming projects will be better received and generate the impact they didn't achieve with their previous works.

For now, Harry and Meghan remain tied to the platform with their multimillion-dollar contract, but the future of their relationship with Netflix is uncertain. If their upcoming releases don't work, the deal they signed for 80 million pounds could be in jeopardy.