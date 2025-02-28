Blow to Princes William and Harry's Family: She Was Only 39 Years Old

The entertainment world is still in shock after the sudden death of Michelle Trachtenberg. The actress was found lifeless last Wednesday in her New York apartment, an event that has left deep sadness among her friends and followers.

Authorities have ruled out that it is a violent crime, however, the news has shocked. Among the numerous tributes that have emerged in recent days, the farewell from Princess Eugenie of York stands out, who had a special relationship with the actress.

Although she has always been discreet with her friendships, the cousin of Princes William and Harry wanted to share her grief with a heartfelt message. This way, she wanted to remember the moments they lived together.

| Europa Press

Hard blow for the family of Princes William and Harry

Princess Eugenie has used her Instagram stories to pay tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg, posting an image in which they appear hugging. In her farewell, she makes clear the affection and admiration she felt for the actress, highlighting her generosity.

The tribute from Prince Andrew's daughter has drawn attention, as her bond with the actress was not widely known. However, her message has reflected the deep connection they maintained, which has moved those who were unaware of their friendship.

| Instagram, @princesseugenie

The princess, who has always been close to her cousins William and Harry, has found in this tribute a way to express her grief.

Michelle Trachtenberg's Legacy and Her Friends' Sadness

At 39 years old, Michelle Trachtenberg leaves an important legacy. Her unexpected death has caused a wave of farewell messages from friends and colleagues, who have remembered her talent and human warmth.

While Eugenie of York has shared her sadness publicly, it is unknown if her cousins, William and Harry, have conveyed their condolences privately. The truth is that the British royal family usually maintains a low profile in these types of situations.

Nonetheless, Eugenie's gesture demonstrates the impact the actress had on her life. The princess's farewell makes it clear that Michelle Trachtenberg will not only be remembered for her roles but also for the mark she left on those who knew her closely.