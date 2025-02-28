William Reportedly Called His Brother Harry to Talk About King Charles: 'he Has...'

Tensions in the British Royal Family might be about to change following a revelation that has shaken everything. Prince William has decided to contact his brother Harry to give him news that could alter the course of their relationship. The health of the British monarch and father of the brothers is very delicate and the Prince of Wales has decided to make a move with his brother to bring him up to date.

Prince William Seeks to Smooth Things Over Before It's Too Late

Prince William reportedly contacted Harry to explain that doctors have warned that Charles III has approximately one year to live, according to the media El Nacional. Faced with this alarming situation, the heir to the throne has chosen to extend a hand to his younger brother, hoping to achieve a reconciliation before it's too late.

Since he assumed the throne in 2022 following the death of Elizabeth II, Charles III's health has been a constant concern. Although Buckingham has maintained a low profile, leaks about his condition have become increasingly worrying. This situation has led William to reflect on the need to put differences with Harry behind and reunify the family at such a delicate moment.

A Complicated Reconciliation After Years of Tensions

The estrangement between the Princes of Wales and Sussex began in 2020 with Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt departure from the Royal Family. Since then, the wounds have been difficult to heal, with incendiary interviews, the release of the Netflix documentary and Harry's controversial autobiography, Spare. However, the seriousness of their father's condition has prompted Prince William to make an effort to rebuild the bond with his brother.

Close sources claim that the Prince of Wales has conveyed to his brother that Charles III wishes to see him. Although the relationship remains marked by distrust, the Duke of Sussex hasn't completely closed the door to dialogue. Nevertheless, he continues to doubt the intentions of the Royal Family, fearing this rapprochement as a strategy to improve the monarchy's image.

A Final Goodbye or a Definitive Reconciliation?

Charles III, despite the conflicts with Harry, would be willing to receive him if he decides to travel to the United Kingdom. Beyond the personal, this reunion would also have implications for the public perception of the Royal House. Showing unity at such a critical moment could be key to the monarchy's stability, although the question mark remains.

Although William has taken the first step toward reconciliation, it's unclear if Harry will be willing to return, even for his father. The opportunity to say goodbye to Charles III could be a determining factor in his decision. Now, the future of the relationship between the brothers and the fate of the Royal Family depend on Harry's next moves.