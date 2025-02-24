Goodbye to 'el Paradís De Les Senyores' After Tv3's Latest Decision

TV3 has announced a change in its usual programming to pay tribute to businessman Isak Andic, founder of Mango. The network will broadcast the Medalla d'Or de la Generalitat posthumously, the highest honorary distinction awarded by the Catalan Government.

As a result of this special broadcast, TV3 won't air the new episode of the popular Italian series El paradís de les senyores. Thus, the series' followers will have to wait to see the next episode.

Goodbye to El paradís de les senyores

Isak Andic, born in Istanbul in 1953, was a visionary businessman who founded the fashion brand Mango in 1984. With his innovative vision and commitment to quality, Andic managed to turn Mango into one of the most internationally recognized brands.

Throughout his career he demonstrated a strong commitment to Catalonia. Thus, he established his company's headquarters and created thousands of jobs. His contribution to the economic and social development of the region was widely recognized.

Moreover, his passing last December caused great shock in Catalan society. The awarding of the Medalla d'Or de la Generalitat to Isak Andic is a well-deserved recognition of his business career.

With this tribute, the Catalan Government wants to highlight the figure of a businessman who knew how to combine business vision with social commitment. He left an indelible legacy in Catalonia's history.

Isak Andic Passed Away After a Tragic Accident

Isak Andic lost his life after an accidental fall in the Montserrat massif. Andic was known for his passion for mountains and hiking, and he was enjoying a family day when the tragedy occurred.

Accompanied by his son Jonathan Andic, the businessman slipped and fell down a ravine, suffering a fall of more than 328 ft. (100 m). The accident occurred in a hard-to-reach area, complicating the rescue efforts.

The news caused deep sorrow in the business world and Catalan society. Andic, a self-made man, built a global empire from his humble beginnings in Barcelona. His passing left an irreplaceable void in the economic and social landscape.