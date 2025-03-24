Goodbye to 'Crims,' Carles Porta's Show: TV3 Already Has a Replacement

This Monday, the followers of Crims, the successful true crime series presented by Carles Porta, will be left without a new episode. The season came to an end last week.

For several weeks, the series has captured the audience's attention with its unsettling stories and real crime tales. However, fans of the genre won't have to wait long to enjoy more suspense.

This season finale leaves a void for mystery lovers, but it won't be for long. TV3 has prepared a new proposal that promises to fill that gap.

| 3Cat

Carles Porta and His Crims Already Have a Replacement

TV3 has prepared a new proposal that promises to maintain the level of tension: El mal invisible. The new series, also within the true crime genre, premieres this Monday in the same time slot.

Set in March 2020, during the pandemic lockdown, the plot transports us to a desolate and silent Barcelona. In this bleak context, the first murder of a series that will follow a chilling pattern occurs.

A homeless person is murdered while sleeping on the street. This will be the beginning of a series of crimes targeting homeless people, always asleep and subjected to extreme violence.

| The Mediapro Studio

The investigation will be led by two agents of the Mossos d'Esquadra, Quique Molina and Marga Muñoz. As they delve deeper into the case, they will discover that the killer acts similarly to a virus.

This chilling serial killer figure will test the investigators' abilities and their relationship. Meanwhile, another aspect of the story unfolds around Quim Vilana, who must take care of his son Max.

Max, who has lived his entire life in boarding schools and barely knows his father, will face a personal transformation. The relationship between them will allow Max to break free from his limitations, challenging the rules imposed by the lockdown.

With El mal invisible, TV3 continues to bet on suspense, offering a new intriguing plot that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. While Crims bids farewell until the next season, the audience will have a new reason to get hooked on the screen.