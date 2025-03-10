Good News for Raphael: His Son Manuel Martos Has Announced Something Important

Manuel Martos, son of the singer Raphael, has confirmed that his father's progress is favorable. The ex-husband of Amelia Bono explained a few days ago that the artist is responding to the treatment that the doctors have prescribed after detecting a brain lymphoma last December. For the music producer and the rest of his family, this is now the most important thing.

Beyond the professional commitments Raphael might have planned for this year, at the moment the essential thing is the Andalusian's progress. Although the husband of Natalia Figueroa is eager to get on stage, for now, he will have to focus on following the doctors' instructions.

| Europa Press

Raphael had to cancel his scheduled concerts in Madrid as well as the Victoria tour with which he was going to visit Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the United States. Meanwhile, as of today, the exact date when the singer will reunite with his audience is unknown.

Manuel Martos Has Referred to His Father's Progress

Raphael's son, Manuel Martos, has no problem answering questions from reporters interested in his father's health. It was last December 17 when the Huelva native was forced to go to a hospital.

After several days of tests, the doctors released through a statement that the artist had two brain nodules that forced him to retire temporarily.

| Europa Press

Now, several weeks after starting the treatment, those close to the Linares native are cautious. Even so, Manuel Martos wanted to talk about the issue and revealed that even one of the nodules they detected has disappeared and the other is in the process of doing so.

In this process, the performer of Yo soy aquel has the support of his family. His children Manuel, Jacobo, and Alejandra, and his wife Natalia Figueroa, as well as his grandchildren, are very alert to the artist's progress.

Raphael's Youngest Son Confirms That His Father Is Responding Favorably to the Treatment

Regarding how the singer is handling the treatment, his youngest son confessed that "he's doing very well." He also recalled that patience is needed while expressing a wish.

"Hopefully we get good news because in the end, that's what he loves, right? He lives for and through his songs." Words that show that his father remains determined to get in front of a microphone as soon as he can.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Even so, Martos wanted to make it clear that his father's return to the stage is something "secondary." According to him, the singer's audience "is the one that understands this best, what they want is for him to be well, and for now everything is going well, which is the most important thing." Words after which he hinted "when it has to be, it will be."