A woman looking up with a pensive expression, while in the top right corner there's a red circle with the image of another woman and an exclamation mark.
Beatrice Borromeo's Shocking Gesture with Caroline of Monaco | Camara Europa Press
PEOPLE

Beatrice Borromeo's Gesture with Caroline of Monaco That Confirms All the Rumors

The Rose Ball has established itself as one of the most prominent events on Monaco's social calendar. However, one detail has attracted a lot of attention

by

Arnau Peláez

The Rose Ball is one of the most desired events on the Monegasque social calendar. It is an occasion that not only stands out for its charitable nature but also for being the stage to see members of the Grimaldi family.

This gala, held annually in the Principality of Monaco, is always an opportunity to observe movements within the royalty. However, the 2025 Rose Ball has left an unexpected surprise that has captured everyone's attention.

The absence of Pierre Casiraghi and the prominent presence of his wife, Beatrice Borromeo, were two of the most talked-about aspects of the ball. An annual celebration that always generates great anticipation.

Beatrice Borromeo in sunglasses and a checkered dress talks with Pierre Casiraghi in a suit at an outdoor event, while a reporter holds a microphone in the background.
Beatrice Borromeo attended the ball without her husband, the son of Caroline of Monaco | Europa Press

Beatrice Borromeo Attended the Rose Ball Without Her Husband

While the Grimaldi family is known for their commitment to this event, Pierre, one of the sons of Princess Caroline of Monaco, did not attend this edition. So far, no official details have been given about his absence.

However, the truth is that his absence has been noticed. Especially considering that these types of occasions are essential for family ties. Despite her husband's absence, Beatrice Borromeo, his wife, did not hesitate to make an appearance.

A person with an elegant beige hat adorned with a net and a dress with shiny details.
The Rose Ball Is Very Important for Caroline of Monaco | Europa Press

This way, the young aristocrat attended the event for the first time without Pierre's company. Beatrice, always impeccable in her style, dazzled in a long red Dior dress that stood out for its elegance.

With a Greek-inspired cut and sheer sleeves, the Italian captured all eyes. Especially for the way she managed to shine solo on a night of high expectation. Additionally, her look was complemented by a hairstyle that evoked classical antiquity.

A couple elegantly dressed at an outdoor event, with the man wearing a dark suit and a blue tie, and the woman with a decorative hat and a light outfit.
Beatrice Borromeo Caught Everyone's Attention | Europa Press

Beatrice Borromeo and Her Good Relationship with the Grimaldi Family

What really surprised was the closeness between Beatrice and her sisters-in-law, who did not hesitate to support her. The relationship with Charlotte Casiraghi was particularly visible, as both posed together in the photocall, showing their complicity.

Beatrice's decision to attend the event without her husband can be interpreted as an act of solidarity with her mother-in-law, Caroline of Monaco. Over the years, Beatrice has managed to show her integration and her support for the family values upheld by the Grimaldi House.

This way, this gesture has only reaffirmed her commitment to the family. A pact that goes beyond appearances and particular situations.

