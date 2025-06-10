In Germany, they make it official about Queen Letizia: everyone knows it and there is proof

The German press have made official what everyone already suspected about Queen Letizia. They have confirmed her status as an undisputed reference of elegance and style within European royalty. In addition, they have provided evidence by comparing her image with that of Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

King Felipe VI and Letizia have presided over the main event of Armed Forces Day, held in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. This event, which changes location every year, has been marked by the queen's complicity and prominence. Her style has sparked interest beyond our borders.

The German outlet Bunte has especially highlighted the dress Letizia chose for the occasion. It's a white Carolina Herrera design with a delicate blue floral print. According to the article, this look inevitably recalls the one recently worn by Mathilde of Belgium.

Letizia's elegance versus Germany's detailed analysis of royal trends

The comparison is no coincidence, since both queens go for simple and feminine elegance. The German press have analyzed in detail the similarities and differences between their styles. While Letizia opts for a sober and modern cut, Mathilde prefers a more flowing dress with natural motifs.

These queens are references in European royal fashion, with floral prints remaining a trend this summer. Other royals like Kate Middleton and Victoria of Sweden also go for these elegant and feminine styles. This way, they keep the tradition of royalty alive as references of sophistication and good taste.

This isn't the first time Letizia has worn this Carolina Herrera model. Three years ago, she debuted it at a reception for the Emir of Qatar and his wife at the Royal Palace. This fact shows how Letizia goes for select garments that reflect her personality and elegance on every special occasion.

Letizia's influence in European royalty, now officially recognized by Germany

Armed Forces Day 2025 took place on June 7 in Tenerife, with Felipe VI reviewing the troops and presiding over the flag-raising. The event paid tribute to those who have given their lives for Spain and highlighted the work of the Armed Forces.

Since 1978, this annual event has been an essential tradition for the Spanish Crown. Its goal is to show the commitment and work of the Armed Forces inside and outside the country. It includes a parade with Army and Civil Guard units.

