Georgina Rodríguez Confesses What Happened With the Daughter She Has With Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodríguez has returned to her social media with a new and revealing photograph. In it, the socialite has revealed how much she enjoys spending time with the daughter she has with Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is no doubt that the model loves sharing special moments with her children. In fact, there have been several occasions when she has shared with her more than 65 million Instagram followers posts in which she appears with all of them.

| Europa Press

Now, Georgina Rodríguez has returned to the stories of said social network to reveal how fortunate she feels for the great family she has formed with Cristiano Ronaldo. She has done so through a touching photograph featuring her youngest daughter.

In it, we can see the little one doing various crafts, including some drawings. However, what has caught the most attention is one of the girl's artworks.

| Instagram, @georginagio

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter has written several words and cut them out. However, if you put them together, you can read the following phrase: “Mamá, I Love You.”

As expected, Georgina Rodríguez didn't want to miss the opportunity to share this touching image with her Instagram followers. A moment in which she revealed how happy she feels to be able to live these moments with her children.

“Lucky mom,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo's partner alongside said photograph, in which we can also see the heart her daughter drew for her.

| Instagram, @georginagio

However, this is not the only post Georgina Rodríguez has shared in the last few hours. Additionally, through her Instagram profile, the socialite has shared a video of little Bella doing “sensory games.”

A post that has not gone unnoticed among the users of said social network. So much so that hundreds of them have not wanted to miss the opportunity to congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo's partner for the great work she does with her children.

“Georgina, it's so great that you practice this with them, it's really very useful. The best mother for her babies,” wrote one of her followers. “She is so smart,” assured another internet user.

However, there are those who have taken the opportunity to highlight the beautiful family Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have formed: “The most beautiful family in the world.”