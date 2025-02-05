Vanessa and Javi's first words after what happened in their marriage: 'We are in...'

Vanessa once again becomes the main protagonist of the latest gala of GH Dúo: Límite 48 horas. All this by sharing with the audience how her marriage is after the latest events with Javi. "We're at a point where it seems like you fix the puncture on one side and it punctures on the other."

Since the couple began their television journey, thanks to their participation in Gran Hermano 19, they have exposed one of their major problems on several occasions. So much so that, due to her insecurities, we have seen them argue in front of the viewers.

However, last Thursday, January 30, something happened that completely changed the course of their relationship. That day, Javi set off all the alarms by officially leaving the GH Dúo house. But what he least expected was the complicated situation he would find on the set.

A few hours earlier, Vanessa shared a post with her social media followers with the following controversial message: "See you later, Javi." Although it wasn't until the following Sunday that the Galician confirmed that their problems date back to their participation in Gran Hermano 19.

As she herself assured, she has not only felt jealous of her husband's friendship with Maica. Additionally, during her first stay in the Guadalix de la Sierra house, she also "felt jealous of Daniela."

Now, Vanessa and Javi have broken their silence to reveal the current state of their marriage, and they did so during the latest broadcast of GH Dúo: Límite 48 horas.

Vanessa and Javi break their silence after the latest events in their marriage

This Tuesday, February 4, GH Dúo had everything ready for Vanessa, Manuel Cortés, and Álex Ghita to return to the Guadalix de la Sierra house. All to compete for the only spot in the re-entry.

However, minutes before this moment occurred, Ion Aramendi took the opportunity to ask Javi and his wife an important question about their marriage. After everything that has happened between them in recent days, he wanted to know the current state of their relationship.

"We're talking. We have things pending to discuss because we haven't had time to talk about everything. He hasn't told me who the conversations have been with," Vanessa initially assured.

Words that, as expected, truly surprised the presenter, as they have had more than enough time to face this problem. "We're at a point where it seems like you fix the puncture on one side and it punctures on the other," Javi clarified.

At this moment, Vanessa wanted to explain to the entire GH Dúo audience the main reasons why they haven't had a conversation to solve their problems yet:

"You ask me where we are, and we're sleeping together... But there are pending things because he has left and is upset and needs to put things in order." Finally, after the latest disagreement with her husband, the Galician decided to withdraw her candidacy for the re-entry.