Shocking: Jessica Bueno's First Words on Jota Peleteiro's Bombshell Interview

After months of staying in the background, Jota Peleteiro is going to break his silence through a bomb interview on a television program. However, hours before this desired moment takes place, Jessica Bueno has stepped forward to speak on the matter.

It was in November 2022 when the footballer and Miss Spain confirmed that, after 10 years of marriage and two children together, they had ended their romantic relationship.

| Europa Press

Initially, the reasons that led Jessica Bueno and Jota Peleteiro to make this important decision were unknown. However, over time, it became known that their breakup was not easy at all. In fact, there were rumors pointing to a possible infidelity by the former footballer.

During all these months, we have been able to hear on several occasions the model talk about the hell she has lived with the father of her children. A nightmare that, according to her, has not ceased despite their divorce.

So much so that, just a few days ago, she shared with all her social media followers the latest trick that Jota Peleteiro had supposedly played on their children.

| Mediaset

Now, after Jessica Bueno has sat on several occasions in a studio to talk about her problems with the athlete, it is his turn.

As confirmed by ¡De Viernes! through all its broadcast channels, Jota Peleteiro will sit in their studio this March 28 to tell his truth. An interview to which his ex-wife has already reacted.

Jessica Bueno Speaks Out About Jota Peleteiro's bomb Interview: “He'll Want to Clean Up His Image”

Just a few hours ago, the aforementioned television program unexpectedly aired a preview of Jota Peleteiro's first and desired television interview. “This Friday... Explosive interview! Jota Peleteiro breaks his silence for the first time,” they assured on their social media.

As they have stated, at 10:00 PM, the former footballer will sit with Bea Archidona and Santi Acosta to defend himself against the accusations made against him by Jessica Bueno.

However, what has truly caught the attention of this preview are the first words spoken by Jota Peleteiro's ex-wife.

| Mediaset

The program had the opportunity to speak with Jessica Bueno hours before the interview and did not hesitate to share with their audience what her reaction was:

“He's a man with so much mystery and has done everything so badly. I don't know if he's doing it for money... He'll want to clean up his image. I'm not afraid at all,” the model assured firmly.

As expected, this unexpected interview has not gone unnoticed by social media users. So much so that several of them have taken the opportunity to lash out at Jota Peleteiro.

“He should give what he earns to his children... Or for phone bills to call and let them know he's not going to pick them up when it's his turn,” an internet user assured with irony.