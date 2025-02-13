First Words from Gerard Piqué After Shakira's Controversial Decision Regarding Their Children

Super Bowl LIX has once again been one of the most important sporting events of the year, bringing together stars from all fields. Among the celebrities who enjoyed the spectacle, one presence particularly caught the attention: Gerard Piqué's.

The former Barcelona footballer traveled to the United States to experience the grand finale with his children, Milan and Sasha. Days after the game, in which the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, images of Piqué have surfaced.

The media attention was quick to arrive, and the paparazzi seized the opportunity to intercept him and ask about the event. All this followed the controversial move of the Catalan to Miami while Shakira was focused on her world tour Las mujeres ya no lloran.

However, as announced by Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, such a move had never been in the plans of the former couple. The Colombian singer had decided to take Milan and Sasha on tour with her.

First Words from Gerard Piqué

Accompanied by his children, Piqué was walking calmly through the city when he was approached by photographers. Without losing his composure, the former player reacted naturally and replied with a brief but forceful phrase: "all good."

With his characteristic poise, he avoided going into details about his trip or his experience at the Super Bowl. His attitude, far from being a surprise, reaffirms the discretion with which he usually handles his personal life.

Despite the reporters' persistence, Piqué preferred to stay on the sidelines and continue his walk with Milan and Sasha. It is well known that Shakira's ex usually doesn't make statements to the media. However, these two words are full of meaning.

| Europa Press

A Family Trip Amidst the Expectation

In the published images, Piqué can be seen holding the hand of his younger son, Sasha, while Milan walks beside him. The scene reflects a family moment amidst an environment that continues to generate media interest.

Since his retirement from football, the former defender has focused his career on business projects like the Kings League. However, his personal life continues to make headlines, especially when he is seen in the company of his children.

With this brief but significant appearance, Gerard Piqué makes it clear that, although the interest in his life remains high, he prefers to stay on the sidelines. His reply, "all good," says it all: no controversies, no unnecessary explanations, just enjoying the moment with his children.