Brad Pitt's First Words About His Problem With Angelina Jolie: 'I Have to...'

Brad Pitt has spoken sincerely for the first time about the divorce process with Angelina Jolie. The Hollywood actor acknowledged that he hasn't been present enough in his children's lives. "I have to be more for my kids. I have to show it to them," the actor commented, feeling overwhelmed by the consequences of his separation.

Pitt admitted that the divorce from Jolie was a painful and transformative experience. In an interview for GQ in 2017, the actor had confessed that the process affected him deeply. "Our divorce hit me hard. I have to be more. I have to be more for my kids. I have to show it to them," he added, showing a vulnerability little known to the public.

Besides the family tensions, Pitt referred to his personal struggle with substance abuse. He recalled how his problems with alcohol and other drugs marked his life. After starting a family, he had to make significant changes: "I enjoy wine a lot, but I completely ruined it. I had to step away for a while," he explained.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Problems

Brad Pitt's relationship with Angelina Jolie was one of the most admired in Hollywood. From their beginning in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the two actors became an inseparable couple. Together, they created one of the most romantic stories in the film industry.

However, that love story collapsed in 2016 when they announced their separation. Although the breakup was a blow to their followers, scandals soon emerged. The divorce process became even more complicated due to the dispute over the ownership of a shared vineyard.

Today, almost eight years later, Pitt's relationship with some of his children remains tense. It is known that some of them don't maintain contact with him. They have even started to distance themselves so much that some have decided to remove his last name.

Despite everything, Brad Pitt remains one of Hollywood's most iconic figures. With a career full of successes, awards, and a sex symbol image, the actor continues to be a reference. However, his personal life remains a recurring topic, especially due to his tumultuous divorce from Jolie.

Although Pitt has taken steps toward reconciliation with his children, the wound opened by the divorce process remains unhealed. The emotional distance between them still seems difficult to overcome.