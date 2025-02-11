Susanna Griso's Firm Words About Her Ex on 'Espejo Público': 'I Never Thought...'

Susanna Griso has left the viewers of Espejo Público very surprised with the latest and firm words she has spoken about her ex, Íñigo Afán de Ribera. "I never thought it would be of interest," the television presenter has assured.

This very Tuesday, February 11, ¡Hola! has set off all the alarms around this well-known communicator by confirming a detail related to her more personal life.

As this magazine has assured, Susanna Griso and Íñigo Afán de Ribera have ended their romantic relationship after more than two years together. A separation that would have occurred months ago amicably, so much so that, to this day, they still maintain a good relationship.

As expected, this news has quickly become the center of attention. This is why Espejo Público has decided to dedicate part of its morning broadcast to it.

According to Gema López, in other cases they would have gone "to the source" to ask directly. However, on this occasion, since Susanna Griso is one of the protagonists of this breakup, they consider that she should be the one to confirm or deny this information.

After assuring that she finds it "uncomfortable" to see how her private life is published in the media, the presenter of Espejo Público has broken her silence.

"I have nothing to hide. It's true, I confirm the news. It's over, it was a great relationship[...]We've been separated for a few months now," Susanna Griso has assured her colleagues.

Taking advantage of the fact that Susanna Griso is one of the main protagonists of this breakup, Espejo Público has given her the opportunity to confirm or deny this information live.

From the very beginning, the television presenter has made it clear that she is not used to her life being released. However, after seeing that her colleagues have treated this news with respect, she has had no problem speaking about it.

As she has assured, everything that has been said in the aforementioned headline about her breakup with Íñigo Afán de Ribera is true. However, visibly nervous, she has assured that "I never thought" this information "would be of interest."

"You have a lot of pull," Gema López has replied to her. "Yeah, yeah... But I don't get used to it," the presenter of Espejo Público has clarified, laughing.

At this moment, the co-host of Más Espejo has wanted to show all her support to her colleague and has shared a valuable piece of advice with her. "A piece of news, in the end, isn't removed like a backpack," the journalist has begun explaining.

"It's not pleasant to talk about your life, but you say: 'Well, since I'm going to have to live normally, no one is going to speculate or comment anymore,'" Gema López has added.

Finally, after agreeing with her colleague, Susanna Griso has wanted to reassure the audience of Espejo Público. So much so that she has made it clear that she is "fine" despite her romantic breakup.