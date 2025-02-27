Actor Gene Hackman and His Wife Found Dead in Their Own Home

The film world has received tragic news. Gene Hackman, one of Hollywood's legends, has been found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, at their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The news has shocked the entertainment industry, which bids farewell to an actor who left an indelible mark on the seventh art.

Hackman, who was 95 years old, was one of the most recognized actors of his generation. Throughout his extensive career, he won two Oscars, four Golden Globes (including the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award) and two BAFTAs. Ultimately, he established himself as a benchmark in film acting.

| Instagram, @genehackmanofficial

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the discovery, which also included the couple's dog. Although the investigation is ongoing, authorities have indicated that there are no signs of criminality in the deaths. However, no details have been provided about the possible causes of the couple's passing.

A Versatile Actor Who Conquered the Audience

Gene Hackman, whose full name was Eugene Allen Hackman, was born in San Bernardino, California, in 1930. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Hackman established himself as one of Hollywood's most versatile and respected actors.

His career began in the 60s, but it was in the 70s that he reached the peak of success. His memorable roles in films directed by filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola, William Friedkin and Alan Parker, among others, stand out.

| Instagram, @genehackmanofficial, @thecitycelebs, en.e-noticies.cat

His versatility led him to participate in a wide variety of genres, from action and thriller to comedy and drama. Among his most notable films are The French Connection, which earned him his first Oscar as Best Actor.

Also Unforgiven, for which he received his second statuette, this time as Best Supporting Actor. Gene Hackman also starred in hits like Superman: The Movie, Enemy of the State, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Poseidon Adventure, Crimson Tide and Absolute Power.

However, Gene Hackman retired from acting in 2004, leaving behind a cinematic legacy difficult to match. In fact, one of the last times he was seen in public was at the Golden Globes in 2003, 22 years ago.

Ultimately, the actor starred in a career marked by impeccable performances and a unique charisma on screen. His passing leaves a void in the film world and in the hearts of his fans, who will always remember him as one of Hollywood's greatest actors.